President John Dramani Mahama formally signed the 24-Hour Economy Authority Bill, 2025, into law on February 19, 2026

The law aims to align public and private sector efforts, address infrastructure and regulatory needs, and attract investment

President Mahama called the bill a flagship strategy for economic transformation and called for implementation to be quick

President John Dramani Mahama has signed the 24-Hour Economy Authority Bill, 2025, into law.

In a brief ceremony held on Thursday, February 19, 2026, before the 13th cabinet meeting, he assented to the bill, which was recently passed in Parliament on February 6 after several days of debate by parliamentarians.

President John Mahama assents to the 24-Hour Economy Authority Bill on February 19, 2026, signing it into Ghanaian law.

Source: Facebook

The newly signed law establishes the 24-Hour Economy Authority, a flagship policy of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking at the ceremony at the Jubilee House, President Mahama expressed excitement over the passage of the bill.

"Cabinet colleagues, I have just appended my signature to give assent to the 24-Hour Economy Authority Bill. This bill, which Ghanaians have been waiting for, is one of our flagship strategies for economic transformation," he said.

He explained that the process had taken some time because the government needed to ensure due diligence to give legal effect to the policy initiative.

"Now we must move from strategy to implementation. The business sector is waiting, Ghanaian investors are waiting, foreign investors are waiting," President Mahama added.

"They want to see the package of incentives that we can offer so they can invest more, expand productivity, and create more employment opportunities for our young people. It is therefore my pleasure to assent to this bill today."

The law establishes the 24-Hour Economy Authority as the central coordinating body responsible for implementing the policy, aligning public and private sector efforts, and addressing infrastructure and regulatory needs.

Reactions to Mahama signing 24-Hour Economy Bill

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the video of President Mahama signing the 24-Hour Economy Authority Bill.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Kc N Jojo said:

"They questioned his return. He stayed patient. He turned experience into wisdom. Now the nation listens. President John Mahama Proverb: Time and service shape true leadership."

@Erico Papa Jay reacted:

"A policy can be reversed. A law creates institutional backing. With the Authority now established, the programme is no longer just campaign rhetoric; it has structure, oversight, and accountability."

@Michael Emeraldo Aryee commented:

"When the initiative starts fully, let's start with the church with a week-long all-night services across the country, then the entertainment industry with street carnivals across the country, then the commencement of night markets. Then the whole country starts with govt institutions."

President John Mahama officially abolishes the COVID-19 levy, months before signing the 24-Hour Economy Authority Bill into law.

Source: Facebook

Mahama abolishes Covid-19 Levy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had officially signed into law the repeal of the Covid-19 Health Recovery Levy introduced in 2021.

The so-called Covid levy, which imposed a 1% charge on goods and services, was scrapped from January 2026, fulfilling one of his key campaign promises.

