IPMC courses and fees in Ghana 2022/2023: All the details

Launched in 1992, IPMC is one of West Africa’s largest IT conglomerates. Its renowned training division provides globally recognized IT courses to professionals and people looking to join the IT sector. Over the last three decades, the IPMC College of Technology and its affiliated learning centres have assisted numerous students in enhancing their IT skills. This is done through the numerous IPMC courses grouped into professional, corporate, boot camp and undergraduate programs.

These IT courses help students realize their professional ambitions in the modern-day digital era. IPMC courses focus more on training and imparting industry-oriented knowledge to learners. With over 20 disciplines available, individuals can choose from business and corporate training programs to professional IT courses.

Everything to know about IPMC courses and fees

The IPMC College of Technology structures its courses and curriculum to cover various types of learners. These include beginners, experts, and business professionals.

What courses are offered in IPMC? The college has numerous courses designed for new students and professionals in different fields. Apart from the traditional degree, diploma, and certificate courses, students can also pursue corporate and professional courses.

IPMC corporate courses

The institution designed corporate courses to target working professionals who need to upgrade their skills in their respective fields and remain competitive. These programs are ideally meant to help individuals to ascend to the corporate ladder faster. Here is a look at the courses one can choose from.

CompTIA Security+ Implementing Cisco IP switched networks (CCNP & CCDP) CCNA

Configuring Advanced Windows Server 2012

Configuring Windows 8.1 Junos Security (JSEC)

Designing and Implementing a Server Infrastructure CompTIA A+

Developing Microsoft SharePoint Server 2013 Core Solutions Administering Windows Server 2012

Implementing an Advanced Server Infrastructure Configuring and troubleshooting Windows server 2008

Implementing Cisco IP Routing (ROUTE) (CCNP & CCDP)

Installing and Configuring Windows Server 2012

Managing and Troubleshooting Microsoft Exchange Server 2010

Oracle 10g Forms and Reports Administering Microsoft SQL Server 2012 databases

Preparation Core Solutions of Microsoft Exchange Server 2013 ITIL Foundation Certification

Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification

Training Advanced Solutions of Microsoft Exchange Server 2013

Troubleshooting and Maintaining Cisco IP Networks v1.0 (CCNP)

IPMC corporate programs are designed to enhance a leaner’s market-relevant skills. At the end of any of the above courses, an individual will receive an IPMC certificate.

IPMC professional courses

Besides the corporate courses, IPMC has numerous professional courses classified under certificate, diploma, boot camp, undergraduate, and study abroad programs.

Certificate courses

Here is a look at the professional certificate courses available at IPMC.

Python For Beginners

AUTOCAD - Advanced

AI and Machine Learning

Accounting with IT

Each of the above IPMC courses is suitable for both beginners and professionals who want to sharpen their skills in technology.

IPMC diploma courses

IPMC has four IT-related diploma courses designed to help students to get hands-on knowledge and skills in modern technology. Throughout the programs, students will get a chance to learn in modern, well-equipped laboratories and get exposure through networking and industry visits.

Here is a look at the current diploma programs.

Diploma in Database Technology

Diploma in Graphic Designing and Web Development

Diploma in Software Engineering

Diploma in System Engineering

Boot camp courses

These courses target people who are already professionals in the IT world. With the increase in technological growth, numerous companies are looking for professionals with the right skills and experience in IT. The boot camp courses equip learners with the right skill set to fill these positions.

Here is a look at IPMC’s boot camp courses.

Cloud Computing

Financial Database Technologies

IT Security Process & Technical Marketing Project Management (IMS)

Mobile Application Development Operating System

IPMC undergraduate programs

IPMC College of Technology has several bachelor’s degree programs offered in two distinct categories.

Study abroad programs

Study abroad programs allow students to get an education abroad and in a different environment from home. This allows them to experience diverse cultures. Through it, learners travel to India and get an education from a top university.

IPMC College partners with the Lovely Professional University (LPU). This essentially means that learners will have to choose one of the programs offered by LPU.

Undergraduate courses from the UK

Over the years, IPMC College has been promoting UK degree programs in Ghana. The programs are available at the college via the UK’s National Computing Centre (NCC). The NCC offers higher education programs covering foundation-level qualifications, English and business.

As a student, you can choose among the following undergraduate programs at the institution.

Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Business Computing and Information Systems

Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Computing

Level 4 Diploma in Business (L4DB)

Level 5 Diploma in Business (L5DB)

Level 4 Diploma in Business Information Technology (L4DBIT)

Level 5 Diploma in Business Information Technology (L5DBIT)

Level 3 Diploma in Computing (L3DC)

Level 4 Diploma in Computing (L4DC)

Level 5 Diploma in Computing (L5DC)

IPMC fees

To get more information about the IPMC courses and duration, fees payable, and any other information, get in touch with the institution through any of the options outlined below.

Postal address: P.O Box AN 7617, Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Accra, Ghana.

P.O Box AN 7617, Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Accra, Ghana. Phone: +233 (0)55-555-2222

+233 (0)55-555-2222 E-mail: training@ipmcghana.com

What is IPMC?

IPMC stands for Intercom Programming & Manufacturing Company. It is an IT conglomerate that deals with products and services designed to increase a company’s efficiency and productivity. IPMC also has a training division under which its college falls.

Does IPMC offer degree courses?

IPMC Ghana has degree courses offered in partnership with other educational institutions. It promotes undergraduate programs from the UK, specifically those available through the NCC.

Additionally, the college has Study Abroad programs aimed at helping students travel to foreign nations to study bachelor’s degree courses. The programs are available through a partnership with the Lovely Professional University, India.

Which university is IPMC affiliated to?

Is IPMC a university? IPMC Training College is an NCC Education Accredited Partner Centre. NCC Education has numerous partner universities, including the University of Wales in London.

Is IPMC accredited?

IPMC is not accredited in Ghana. Instead, the technology training institution is an accredited partner centre of NCC Education in the UK. The body has more than 350 accredited partners and has a presence in more than 50 countries.

Does IPMC offer cybersecurity?

Yes, the cybersecurity learning program can be found under the corporate and short courses categories offered at IPMC.

What are the IPMC course requirements?

The requirements vary greatly depending on the course one chooses to pursue. Bootcamp courses, for example, require one to be a practising IT professional.

There is a wide range of IPMC courses to choose from today. The college’s affiliation with other learning centres abroad makes it possible for students to get exposure to different cultures and environments. Additionally, there are courses designed for beginners, IT professionals, and business owners.

