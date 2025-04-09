John Mahama's children—Shafik, Shahid, Sharaf, Jesse, and Farida—generally stay out of the spotlight. However, occasional glimpses into their personal and professional lives provide insight into the private side of Ghana's former leader.

President John Mahama poses during an official ceremony (L). John Mahama's wife and five children at home (R). Photo: @JDMahama, @mrsmahama on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

John Mahama has five children —Shafik, Shahid, Sharaf, Jesse, and Farida—with his wife Lordina Mahama.

—Shafik, Shahid, Sharaf, Jesse, and Farida—with his Shafik Mahama studied in the UAE and UK.

Shahid Mahama studied at Ndewura Jakpa Senior School and the University of Cape Coast and prefers to live a quiet life outside the public spotlight.

Sharaf Mahama played professional football for clubs in Belgium and Germany.

for clubs in Belgium and Germany. Jesse and Farida Mahama are the youngest children. They are still in school.

John Mahama's profile summary

Full name John Dramani Mahama Gender Male Date of birth 29 November 1958 Age 66 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Damongo, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Abiba Nnaba Father Emmanuel Adama Mahama Siblings Three Marital status Married Wife Lordina Mahama Children Five School Achimota School, Ghana Secondary School University University of Ghana, Moscow Institute of Social Sciences Profession Politician Instagram @officialjdmahama Facebook @JDMahama X (Twitter) @JDMahama

Meet John Mahama's children

John Mahama, the 12th and 14th President of Ghana, has four sons and one daughter. The couple has built a strong family foundation while keeping their children's lives private. Here is everything you need to know about John Mahama's children, including their ages, dates of birth, careers, and more

1. Shakif Mahama

Shakif Mahama poses with his Algerian wife, Asma, in Accra, Ghana. Photo: @azzzyyyy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 21 December

21 December Zodiac: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Wife: Asma

Shafik Mahama, the eldest son of Ghanaian President John Mahama, has largely kept a low profile despite his family's prominence. He has lived in multiple countries, including the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, where he pursued a media and mass communication degree. Shafik graduated on 18 January 2018.

Beyond his professional life, Shafik is known for his quiet and disciplined nature. On 16 July 2020, he married Asma, an Algerian woman, in a private ceremony attended by close family members. The couple has a daughter, Alyazia Frema, born in 2022.

2. Shahid Dramani Mahama

Date of birth: 16 August

16 August Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo School: Ndewura Jakpa Senior School

Ndewura Jakpa Senior School University: University of Cape Coast

Shahid is the second son of Ghanaian President John Mahama and First Lady Lordina. He completed his high school education at Ndewura Jakpa Senior School in Damongo, Ghana, before furthering his studies at the University of Cape Coast. Shahid prefers to live away from media scrutiny.

3. Sharaf Mahama

Sharaf Mahama, the third child of Ghanaian President John Mahama, showcases his versatile style. Photo: @officialjdmahama on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 21 September 1996

21 September 1996 Age: 28 years old (as of April 2025)

28 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Occupation: Footballer

Sharaf is the third son of President John Mahama and First Lady Lordina. He is known for his football career, having played for various European clubs, including Rostocker FC in Germany, Charleroi U21 in Belgium, and Tempo Overijse.

Beyond football, Sharaf is into philanthropy and youth empowerment. He founded Legacy Rise Sports, an initiative supporting young Ghanaian athletes by providing training, mentorship, and global exposure.

4. Jesse "Prof" Mahama

Date of birth: 21 August 2002

21 August 2002 Age: 22 years old (as of April 2025)

22 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo School: Ghana International School (GIS)

Jesse is the fourth son of President John Mahama. He attended Ghana International School (GIS), where he developed a reputation for his sharp intellect and engaging personality, earning him the nickname "Prof." Jesse Mahama is currently a university student.

5. Farida Mahama

Farida Mahama (L) and a cherished family moment with her parents (R). Photo: @iamfaridamahama, @officialjdmahama on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 16 July 2007

16 July 2007 Age: 17 years old (as of April 2025)

17 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Farida Mahama is the only daughter of Ghanaian President John Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama. According to Pulse, Farida hosted a Q&A session in 2020 on her Instagram, where she disclosed some information about herself.

She expressed that she is not interested in politics. Farida also enjoys fashion, music, and social media. Here are some direct quotes from John Mahama's daughter based on her 2020 Instagram Q&A session:

Whether she is in university:

No, I'm not, sadly.

On being the daughter of a president:

It feels normal.

On whether she aspired to be a politician like her dad:

No, I'm not really interested in politics.

On how she spends her time:

Eating and just use my phone the whole day.

On whether the negative attacks or comments against her father hurt her:

Sometimes but we move.

Does she speak local languages?

I don't speak any local language, but I'm trying to learn Twi.

Her top five favourite Ghanaian musicians/rappers:

I don't know, I like all of them.

Is Farida Mahama adopted?

Farida Mahama is widely recognised as the biological daughter of John Dramani Mahama and Lordina Mahama. However, a 2012 article from GhanaWeb alleges she was adopted from the Osu Children's Home that same year. Given these conflicting reports, further verification from credible sources may be necessary to establish the truth.

FAQs

How many children did JM have? John Mahama has five known children from his marriage to Lordina Mahama. What are John Mahama's children's names? They are Shafik, Shahid, Sharaf, Jesse, and Farida Mahama. How old are John Mahama's children? Sharaf Mahama is 28, Jesse Mahama is 21, and Farida Mahama is 18, based on their birthdates in 1996, 2003, and 2006 (as of this writing). However, the ages of Mahama's first two children are unknown publicly. What is the name of Mahama's daughter? John Dramani Mahama's daughter is known as Farida. Who is John Mahama's father? His father was Emmanuel Adama Mahama, a former Ghanaian minister under Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah. What religion is John Mahama? John is a Christian, but some of his family members, including his late mother and sons, are Muslims.

John Mahama's children have grown up in the spotlight but have chosen different career paths. Sharaf plays professional football, while Shafik and Shahid maintain private lives. Jesse and Farida Mahama have not publicly disclosed their professional pursuits.

Yen.com.gh recently featured an article exploring Nana Ama McBrown's children. As a celebrated Ghanaian actress and TV personality, McBrown has captivated fans not only with her talent but also with her inspiring journey of motherhood.

Nana Ama McBrown's fame has generated interest in her personal life, with fans curious about her life as a mother. Read the article for more about Nana Ama McBrown's five children.

Source: YEN.com.gh