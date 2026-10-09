Four Ghanaian MPs feature among the candidates for the October 9 Call to the Bar ceremony in Accra

The politicians include two cabinet ministers, Sam George and Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, alongside two other serving legislators

The ceremony brings together a cohort of 1,568 candidates, including personalities from politics and the media

Four Ghanaian politicians have featured prominently in coverage of the 2026 Call to the Bar, adding legal qualifications to their careers in public service.

Four prominent Ghanaian politicians were called to the Bar in 2026. Image credit: Republic online

Source: UGC

Samuel Nartey George, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Davis Ansah Opoku and Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor were among the candidates for the ceremony on Friday, October 9.

The General Legal Council’s event at the ICGC Christ Temple on the Teshie Bush Road in Accra was organised for 1,568 candidates.

The four legislators attracted attention ahead of the ceremony, with reports and videos showing their participation in activities marking their entry into the legal profession.

Sam George and Armah-Kofi Buah

Sam George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, is also the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations.

Check out the X post below:

The outspoken politician shared a message of gratitude on Facebook as he marked the milestone, attributing his achievement to God’s mercy and favour.

His post drew congratulatory messages from followers celebrating his latest professional qualification.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, also featured among the prominent candidates.

Check out the X post below:

Both ministers attended a formal Call to the Bar dinner in Accra on Wednesday, October 7, ahead of Friday’s ceremony.

Footage from the dinner showed the ministers taking part in the celebrations alongside other candidates and guests.

Their legal milestone comes while both hold cabinet responsibilities in President John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

Davis Opoku and Naa Koryoo

Davis Ansah Opoku, popularly known as OPK, was another serving legislator named among those scheduled for admission.

Check out the X post below:

The Mpraeso MP appeared at number 1,260 on the published candidate list. He was also seen at the dinner preceding the ceremony.

Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, appeared at number 1,244 on the same list.

Reports from the venue showed her arriving for the ceremony on Friday, following her appearance at the earlier dinner.

Together, the four MPs represent some of the recognisable political figures in this year’s cohort.

Umaru Sanda called to the Bar

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Citi FM broadcast journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from Central University College in 2024.

At the time, he said he had studied for about three years and was preparing for the Ghana School of Law entrance exam. Umaru Sanda has now been called to the Bar alongside Sam George and other prominent personalities.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh