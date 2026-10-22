NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah announced the death of Kwadaso Constituency Chairman Yaw Bona Boadi on Thursday, October 22, 2026

The NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman described the loss as a great blow to the party and extended condolences to the family

Members of the NPP community took to social media to mourn the Kwadaso constituency chairman's passing

Yaw Bona Boadi, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the Kwadaso Constituency, has died, prompting an outpouring of condolences from party members and sympathisers.

Kwadaso Constituency NPP Chairman Yaw Bona Boadi passes away. Photo source: Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

Source: Facebook

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, widely known as COKA, the current NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, broke the sad news on Facebook on Thursday, October 22, 2026, describing the untimely development as a painful blow to the party.

NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman mourns Yaw Boadi

In his post, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah expressed deep sadness over the Kwadaso Constituency NPP Chairman's death, stating:

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of the Kwadaso Constituency NPP Chairman, Mr Yaw Bona Boadi. His loss is a great blow to our party."

The NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones, and the entire Kwadaso constituency.

He wrote:

"My heartfelt condolences go to his family, loved ones, and the entire Kwadaso constituency during this difficult time. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

The cause and circumstances of Boadi's death had not been officially disclosed at the time of publication.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of NPP Kwadaso Constituency Chairman is below:

React to Yaw Bona Boadi's death

News of the chairman's passing spread quickly across social media, drawing tributes from party members and well-wishers.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Ghanaians below:

Kenneth Addo wrote:

"A great loss to the NPP family. May God comfort his loved ones and grant the soul of Mr Yaw Bona Boadi eternal rest. 🕊️ Rest in perfect peace, Chairman."

Elvis Tabi added:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace, and my condolences to the family and NPP in general."

Kwame Antwi offered:

"Condolences to the family. Godspeed, Chairman Bonah."

Former Savelugu NPP MP passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about former Savelugu MP Mohamed Abdul Samed Gunu, who died in Accra at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital at the age of 57 after a short illness.

His death prompted an outpouring of grief, while the NPP said he would be buried in Tamale on the same day in keeping with Islamic tradition.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh