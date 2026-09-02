The NPP's Acting National Chairman signed a directive on August 31, 2026, ordering fresh internal elections across three constituencies

The affected constituencies previously experienced challenges that disrupted the original electoral process

The party has assigned two officials to coordinate the exercise and set a firm deadline for all outstanding elections to be completed

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has instructed its Ashanti Regional Steering Committee to organise re-runs of internal elections in three constituencies, following earlier disruptions that prevented a smooth process in those areas.

A letter dated August 31, 2026, and signed by Acting National Chairman Danquah/Butte Smith, outlines the directive, which covers the Afigya Sekyere East, Adansi Asokwa and Atwima Mponua constituencies in the Ashanti Region.

The NPP's Acting National Chairman signed a directive on August 31, 2026, ordering fresh internal elections across three constituencies

Source: Facebook

The party stated that "the decision follows challenges that previously affected the smooth conduct of the internal elections in the affected constituencies."

In response, the NPP's National Party resolved that the outstanding elections must be conducted afresh in line with the NPP Constitution, its election regulations and all applicable guidelines.

For Afigya Sekyere East and Adansi Asokwa, the Regional Steering Committee has been tasked with facilitating re-runs of the Polling Station, Electoral Area and Constituency Executive Elections.

The situation in Atwima Mponua requires a slightly different approach. The committee has been directed to first oversee the re-run of Polling Station and Electoral Area elections specifically at Mpasatia and Bedabour.

Only after those elections are completed successfully should the party proceed with the Constituency Executive Elections in that constituency.

September 21 Deadline Set for Compliance

The NPP has fixed Monday, September 21, 2026, as the deadline by which all outstanding electoral processes across the three constituencies must be concluded.

Rita Asobayire and Cornelius Owusu Asare have been appointed to coordinate and facilitate the implementation of the directives at the regional level.

Acting National Chairman Danquah/Butte Smith urged the Regional Steering Committee to treat the matter as a top priority, stressing the importance of strict compliance with the timeframe set out in the directive.

NPP financier goes independent in 2028

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that an NPP financier, Abubakari Sulemana, had announced he will run as an independent candidate for the Tolon parliamentary seat in 2028.

Sulemana accused incumbent MP Habib Iddrisu of sabotaging his NPP constituency chairmanship campaign by urging delegates not to vote for him.

After a decade of funding the party in the constituency, Sulemana said he can no longer commit his resources while internal leadership blocks his bids.

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Source: YEN.com.gh