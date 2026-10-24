Minority Calls for Sammy Gyamfi’s Dismissal Over Alleged Galamsey Remarks

The Minority Caucus has issued a seven-point list of demands directed at President Mahama and his government

A viral video of the GoldBod CEO addressing a group on small-scale mining has sparked fierce backlash from opposition lawmakers

The caucus is questioning whether Gyamfi's remarks effectively give galamsey operators a green light to mine without licences

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Ghana's Minority Caucus in Parliament has called for the immediate removal of Sammy Gyamfi as Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), accusing him of making statements that could undermine the country's fight against illegal small-scale mining, commonly known as galamsey.

Ghana's minority caucus allegedly pressures President John Mahama to sack Sammy Gyamfi over alleged galamsey comments. Photo credit: @1957

Source: Twitter

The demand was set out in a press release dated October 23, 2026, signed by Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, the Member of Parliament for Mampong and Ranking Member of Parliament's Lands and Natural Resources Committee.

The caucus described Gyamfi's alleged remarks as reckless and potentially damaging to Ghana's anti-galamsey efforts.

Minority demands Sammy Gyamfi's dismissal over alleged galamsey comments

The controversy centres on a video that has been circulating online, in which Sammy Gyamfi is alleged to have told a group of people that mining operators could proceed without a small-scale mining licence or the required permits, so long as their activities were not conducted in forest reserves, water bodies, or along roadsides.

The Minority questioned the legal basis for that position, arguing it could be interpreted as permitting unregulated mining across a broad range of locations.

"Is Sammy Gyamfi and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party claiming that, with the exception of mining in forest reserves, waterbodies and by the roadside, galamsey operators can carry out their operations anywhere, including schools, churches, mosques, marketplaces, hospitals and even Ghana's Jubilee House, Parliament House and the Law Courts, with or without a small-scale mining licence?" the statement queried.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Sammy Gyamfi model in stylish suits. Photo credit: @1957.

Source: Facebook

Minority caucus outlines demands from President Mahama

Beyond calling for Sammy Gyamfi's dismissal, the caucus outlined a series of demands directed at President John Dramani Mahama and his administration. These include:

1. Mr. Sammy Gyamfi offers an unqualified apology to the people of Ghana for his reckless statements.

2. The Government's condemns and sanctions Sammy Gyamfi's conduct.

3. Mr. Sammy Gyamfi should resign immediately as CEO of GOLDBOD; failing that, he should be dismissed to restore the institution's credibility.

4. A thorough audit of the Ghana Gold Board's documentation to verify traceability of all gold purchases, from mine to market to establish responsible sourcing practices.

5. A clear roadmap from President Mahama and his government to end galamsey as promised to Ghanaian prior to the 2024 general elections.

6. To declare a state of Emergency in all the red flag galamsey hot spots.

7. To formalise the establishment and operations of NAIMOS through an L.I. to give meaning and structure to it.

The caucus also accused the Mahama administration of failing to honour pre-election pledges to stamp out galamsey, arguing that the GoldBod CEO's comments run counter to those commitments. Given Gyamfi's role at the helm of a state body central to Ghana's gold trading sector, the minority said the alleged remarks were of particular concern.

Minority caucus releases a press statement after Sammy Gyamfi's alleged comment about galamsey. Photo credit: @1957.

Source: Instagram

Minority demands removal of EC council

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the NPP’s demand to remove Electoral Commission Deputy Chairperson Emelia Affi Agbenyo over alleged ties to the governing NDC.

The party’s communications director, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, says the appointment raises questions about the EC’s independence.

Aboagye has warned that the NPP could take the matter to the Supreme Court, seeking a ruling on whether someone with alleged political affiliations can hold a senior EC post.

The legal challenge could put Agbenyo’s appointment and the role of the Council of State under scrutiny.

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Source: YEN.com.gh