Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin filed a new defamation suit against GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi at the Accra High Court on October 15, 2026

The fresh suit followed a High Court decision that struck out Afenyo-Markin's earlier writ against Gyamfi on procedural grounds

Gyamfi allegedly made defamatory remarks describing Afenyo-Markin as an extortionist during the Government Accountability Series and on JOY FM's Newsfile programme

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Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has taken fresh legal action against Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Chief Executive Sammy Gyamfi, filing a new defamation suit at the Accra High Court over remarks in which he was allegedly labelled an extortionist.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin files a fresh defamation suit against GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi over alleged extortionist remarks. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The new writ, assigned Suit No. GJ/0045/2027, was filed on Thursday, October 15, 2026, according to a press statement issued by Dehyena Chambers, the law firm representing Afenyo-Markin.

The statement, signed by solicitor F. Paa Kwesi Abaidoo, confirmed that the suit targets statements Gyamfi reportedly made during the Government Accountability Series and on JOY FM's Newsfile programme.

Why the earlier suit was struck out

The new action comes after the Accra High Court set aside Afenyo-Markin's previous writ against Gyamfi, ruling that it was defective on procedural grounds.

Though the legal team indicated disagreement with that decision, the statement noted that the new writ was filed in line with the court's latest interpretation of the rules.

Dehyena Chambers described the move as firm and deliberate, signing off with the phrase:

"The Mills of Justice Grind Slowly but with Great Surety."

Afenyo-Markin also pursues separate suit against NEIP Boss

Alongside the Gyamfi suit, Afenyo-Markin's legal team also confirmed a second defamation action on the same day.

A separate writ, Suit No. GJ/0061/2027, was filed against Eric Adjei, Chief Executive of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), over statements Adjei allegedly made on Peace FM.

That suit was filed after an earlier case against Adjei at the Achimota Circuit Court was discontinued the same morning.

The press statement was dated Tuesday, October 20, 2026, and the developments were widely reported on social media platform X by account SikaOfficial on October 21, 2026.

The X post below provides more details about the Afenyo-Markin versus Sammy Gyamfi feud.

Reactions trail Afenyo-Markin's legal move

The news drew swift responses from Ghanaians on social media, with many weighing in on both the legal strategy and its implications.

@BaafiBantama stated:

"This fresh defamatory suit is refreshing. Someone must be shaking🤣🤣."

@SinBad_Runtown commented:

"Antics nkoaaa🤧😂😂."

@Lechiboroni added:

"This is how I like it in town ‼️ Stand on business 247 ‼️🫱🏾‍🫲🏿."

Alexander Afenyo-Markin withdraws his GH₵2 million defamation suit against NEIP CEO Eric Adjei. Photo source: Hon.Alexander kwamena Afenyo-Markin, ERIC ADJEI

Source: Facebook

Afenyo-Markin withdraws GH₵2m suit against NEIP CEO

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has withdrawn his GH₵2 million defamation lawsuit against National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) CEO Eric Adjei at the Achimota Circuit Court, with both sides indicating they are working towards an out-of-court settlement.

The development was confirmed on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, in Accra, when lawyers for both parties spoke to GHOne TV outside the courthouse following the hearing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh