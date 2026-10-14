The New Patriotic Party publicly called for the removal of newly sworn-in EC Deputy Chairperson Emelia Affi Agbenyo

NPP's National Communications Director Dennis Miracles Aboagye cited concerns about her alleged ties to the ruling NDC party

Aboagye warned the NPP could pursue legal action at the Supreme Court over the controversial appointment

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The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called for the immediate removal of Emelia Affi Agbenyo, one of two newly appointed Deputy Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission, alleging that her political ties to the governing National Democratic Congress make her unfit for the role.

NPP demands the removal of EC Deputy Chairperson Emelia Affi Agbenyo over alleged NDC ties, while Dennis Aboagye warns of legal action at the Supreme Court. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The party's National Communications Director, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, made the demand during an appearance on Breakfast Daily on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, arguing that independence is a non-negotiable requirement for anyone serving on the EC.

"You must be independent. Is she independent? No. They must remove her, and we are demanding that," Aboagye said.

NPP questions the appointment of Agbenyo

Aboagye also turned his attention to the Council of State, accusing it of failing in its advisory duty by not flagging what he described as Agbenyo's obvious political affiliation before advising President John Dramani Mahama on the appointment.

"The Council of State ought to have known this woman's colour, which is blatant. There is nothing secret about it, and they should have advised the President," he said.

He further demanded that the Council of State make public the advice it gave the President, suggesting the entire appointment process lacked transparency.

Beyond the public demand for her removal, Aboagye indicated that the NPP was weighing legal options, arguing that the Supreme Court should rule on whether a person with a known political affiliation can constitutionally serve in a leadership position at the Electoral Commission.

President Mahama swore in Agbenyo alongside Dr Joseph Kweku Asamoah as Deputy Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission at a recent ceremony. At the event, the President called on both appointees to uphold impartiality and protect the right of Ghanaians to freely elect their leaders.

The Facebook post below contains more details about the NPP’s call.

Full list of elected NPP national officers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) concluded its National Delegates Conference in Kumasi, electing 11 individuals to lead the party's national executive structure ahead of the 2028 general election.

The conference took place on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where over 7,000 delegates cast their votes across all contested positions.

John Boadu, a former NPP General Secretary, claimed the party's chairmanship with 2,888 votes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh