Ghana's Communications Minister issued a direct challenge to mobile network operators ahead of the festive season

Sam George warned that the government would not leave quality-of-service issues entirely to operators to self-regulate

The minister's remarks came at a major industry gathering marking 15 years of Ghana's telecommunications growth

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Ghana's Communications Minister has put mobile network operators on notice, telling them bluntly that Ghanaians expect better service before Christmas, and that the government is watching.

Ghana's Communications Minister Sam George sends a strong message to telcos to fix their networks before Christmas. Image credit: Hon. Samuel Nartey George/FB

Source: UGC

Samuel Nartey George, the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, delivered the message at the 15th Anniversary Gala and Recognition Night of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications on Thursday, 26 November 2026.

Speaking directly to operators and industry regulators, he said consumer frustration with poor network quality had gone on long enough.

"The Ghanaian people say I should tell you that going into Christmas, they want a sound, reliable network," Mr George said.

"That is something that we owe the people of our country. These are not unreasonable demands."

Government steps up pressure on network quality

The minister made clear that the burden of improving service could not rest with operators alone.

He said the government would partner with the National Communications Authority (NCA) to tighten oversight and strengthen consumer protections across the sector.

"Government, working with the NCA, will keep strengthening quality-of-service monitoring and consumer protection," he said.

Mr George acknowledged that operators require a stable environment to function and grow, pointing to fair competition, predictable regulation and reasonable investment conditions as necessary pillars.

He said the government had provided exactly that under its Reset Agenda over the past two years, and he urged operators to reciprocate with the investments needed to keep networks reliable.

"We hope that we see the critical investments that will continue to make our networks robust," he added.

5G coverage target on the horizon

The gala marked a milestone for Ghana's telecommunications industry, celebrating 15 years of contributions to the country's digital economy.

Earlier in the year, at the launch of the Chamber's anniversary celebrations, Mr George had revealed an ambitious government target of 70 per cent nationwide 5G population coverage by Independence Day, 6 March 2027.

With the festive season approaching and network demand set to spike, the minister's message to the industry was pointed: consumers have waited long enough, and reliable connectivity is not a luxury — it is an obligation.

Sam George shares 5G rollout plans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana is on course to join the growing list of countries with live 5G networks before the close of 2026, according to Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George.

Speaking in Parliament during the debate on the 2027 Budget, the minister confirmed that President John Dramani Mahama would personally announce the launch of the network within the year, with consumers expected to begin accessing the service from early 2027.

The minister told Parliament that the government had overhauled the 5G spectrum policy left behind by the previous administration.

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Source: YEN.com.gh