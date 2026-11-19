A Dutch court ruled on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, to approve the extradition of Ghanaian MP OK Frimpong to the United States

OK Frimpong, who represents Asante Akim North in the Ashanti Region, faces allegations of romance scams and money laundering in the US

Despite the court ruling, the final decision on his transfer rests with the Dutch Minister of Justice and Security, not the court

Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the sitting Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North in Ghana's Ashanti Region, popularly known as OK Frimpong, is a step closer to facing justice in America after a Dutch court approved his extradition on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Dutch court approves OK Frimpong's extradition to the US over romance scam allegations. Image credit: Ohene Kwame Frimpong

Source: Facebook

The court ruled that the legal conditions for handing the Ghanaian lawmaker over to American authorities had been satisfied.

US authorities had submitted the extradition request following allegations linking the MP to romance scams and money laundering.

OK Frimpong's legal battle in the Netherlands

Before the court delivered its ruling, OK Frimpong's lawyer, Elvis Adu-Ameyaw, disclosed that his client had chosen not to fight the extradition request.

That decision signalled a notable shift in the direction of the case, which had drawn widespread attention in Ghana given the MP's status as an elected representative.

What happens next for OK Frimpong

Despite the court's approval, OK Frimpong will not be transferred to the United States immediately.

The process now moves to the Dutch Minister of Justice and Security, who holds the final authority to decide whether the Ghanaian lawmaker will be handed over to American custody.

As of the date of the ruling, OK Frimpong remained in the Netherlands, where he had been held following his arrest there after the US extradition request was lodged.

The ministerial review is now the last formal hurdle before any potential transfer can take place.

It is important to note that the court's approval of the extradition request does not amount to a verdict on the allegations against him.

The charges he faces in the United States remain subject to judicial proceedings, and he is entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise.

The case continues to attract significant public interest in Ghana, where OK Frimpong remains a sitting MP for the Asante Akim North Constituency.

All eyes now turn to The Hague as the Dutch Minister of Justice and Security prepares to make the final call.

Ghanaian personalities linked to FBI fraud cases

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian personalities linked to US fraud investigations and prosecutions in 2026, including Arrangement and Lancaster, Abu Trica and MP OK Frimpong.

The cases involve allegations of romance fraud, wire fraud and money laundering, but each person’s legal circumstances differ.

The Abubakari brothers have pleaded guilty, while proceedings involving the others remain at different stages.

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Source: YEN.com.gh