It is pretty ironic that the world's richest man, Elon Musk, lives in a rented $50,000 tiny house in Texas near his company, SpaceX

Elon Musk has a net worth of about $234.5 billion, but he has made it quite clear on several occasions that he has no intention of owning a home

It is evident that not all wealthy people in the world desire to live ostentatiously but rather to use their money to do good in society

Elon Musk is an American billionaire who has done a lot of good for the world. He heads a Tesla company that spearheads the transition from fuel-based to electric cars. In addition, he set up a space exploration company called SpaceX that seeks to make other planetary bodies habitable for humans.

Elon Musk is a workaholic who spends most of his time at the workplace. So to be more efficient, he rented a $50,000 ready-made house near his space exploration company, SpaceX, to be always close to his workstation.

Musk mentioned in an interview that he had installed improvements to the home that would increase the property's value to about $69,000. The foldable, prefabricated tiny house is called Casita, manufactured by a company based in Las Vegas called Boxabl.

The 375-square-foot Casita house is said to be durable and made of concrete panels and steel. Therefore, it could be installed very quickly and transported easily. The structure is also light and can be pulled by a medium-sized vehicle.

Watch a video of how it can be transported below.

