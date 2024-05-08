The effigy of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu has gone viral on social media

The Asantehene who was at the museum was impressed with the beautiful sculpture

Many people who reacted to the sculpture commended the sculptor for the nice artwork

Social media have been sent into a frenzy after photos of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's effigy surfaced online.

This comes after the Asante Nation, in a Facebook post, shared photos of the beautiful sculpture as it announced that the Manhyia Meusuem had been opened to the public.

Effigy of Otumfuo goes viral Photo credit: @Opemsuo Radio/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The photos showed moments when the Asantehene, with his entourage, inspected the museum to see other artefacts that had been put out there for display.

One captivating photo captured the Asantehene standing beside his effigy with a look of satisfaction and delight.

The post, which had raked in over 1000 likes and 100 comments, was captioned:

"The Newly Renovated Manhyia Palace Museum.The History, the Art, the Tapestry and the Future. Make time to visit Ghana’s busiest tourist site to learn more about the Asante Nation."

Ghanaians react to the Otumfuo's effigy

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post praised the sculptor for making such a masterpiece.

Others also expressed joy that the museum was finally opened to the public.

Yaa Adoma Kyerekuaa Afram commented:

Is this real or a statue, wow! Wat a sculpture

D Afriyie Afriyie reacted:

Powerful

Ntakra Mccoy reacted:

Eei so it is a statue

Kwaku Chainz remarked:

I swaerrrr.herrr.Long live Santehene

Otumfuo holds lavish dinner to mark 74th birthday

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II hosted a lavish birthday dinner, befitting his esteemed status, to commemorate his 74th birthday anniversary celebration.

The ceremony saw dignitaries from the Ashanti Region and beyond converging at the Manhyia Palace on May 6, 2024, to celebrate the renowned King.

In attendance was Lady Julia, John Agyekum Kufuor, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, etc.

The others were the Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiku Tsuru II, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, former Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah and Sir Sam Jonah

