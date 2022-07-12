Kwaku Amankwah Boateng, the latest Pharmacy owner in town, has recently opened up about the journey to his current achievement

In a LinkedIn post, he narrated how he witnessed people in his community having to choose between what they would eat and getting treatment due to the high cost of health care

His dream was to one day be in a position where he could provide affordable yet quality medical treatment to people in his community in Tema, and thankfully, he has been able to

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A fulfilled Ghanaian man has recently taken to social media to announce his latest win in life.

In an exciting post on LinkedIn, Kwaku Amankwah Boateng shared that growing up, one of his dreams was to own a Pharmacy in his community, Tema Community 11 and thankfully, he has achieved that.

Kwaku in an office and in front of his pharmacy posing for the camera Photo credit: Kwaku Amankwah Boateng/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Kwaku recounted that having been born in Tema, he saw people choose between what they would eat or good health. So, at a young age, he hoped to get to a point where he could provide an option for affordable yet quality medical treatment to people of all financial backgrounds.

"My Pharmacy at Tema Community 11 is a dream come true. Born & bred in Tema, I have seen people choose between a daily meal or good health. And as a child, my dream was to provide an option where they could access the best treatments available irrespective of their socio-economic status.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Today you can enjoy a daily meal and still get the best treatment that suits your pocket at Origin Chemist, Tema Community 11. Very soon, we plan on making good health an easy burden for everyone living in Tema."

Kind man Makes 88-Year-Old Stranger’s Dream Come True by Swapping His First Class Seat For Economy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that in a recent publication by People's Magazine, one of the dreams of an 88-year-old woman was fulfilled after a stranger she met on a plane from New York to the UK offered to exchange his first-class seat with her economy seat.

The woman, Violet, was heading back home froms visiting her daughter when the man, Jack, came across her and offered to exchange tickets with her.

Speaking to a Flight attendance on the plane, Leach, she revealed, Jack offered to do the swap out of the kindness of his heart and wasn't asked to.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh