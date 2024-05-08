TV3 presenter Berla Mundi has received negative criticism after her interview with Fella Makafui was posted on Instagram

Some Ghanaians are unhappy with the kind of questions she asked Fella Makafui amid her divorce issues

Some social media users have begged media personalities to stop delving into her personal matters and support her new project

Ghanaian media personality Berlinda Addardey, popularly known as Berla Mundi, has received a lot of backlash after delving into Fella Makafui's personal life and mental state during an interview on her lifestyle show.

Berla Mundi was keen on finding out whether Fella Makafui, whose husband had publicly announced their divorce in less than two months, was happy.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui, who married rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, insisted she is happy once she wakes up every morning.

The YOLO star has refused to confirm or deny whether she is divorced or still married to her handsome and wealthy rapper, Medikal.

Fella Makafui jams to Medikal's song on live TV

Young film producer Fella Makafui showed off her impeccable dance moves during her live interview with Berla Mundi on TV3.

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's interview posted on TV3

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

_lovely_dela stated:

Ahhh Berla paaaa. That's insensitive considering what she's been going through. Lol

Romacoay stated:

What kind of foolish questions they keep asking her ah ah

mohammed127639 stated:

Ghanaian journalists nonsense question nkoaaaa Mmoaaa

Alassamadu stated:

Ghanaian media thinks what gains them traction is controversy... Why don't u allow people enjoy their privacy in peace... All these journalists, if wind start to blow, skeletons we go see for ur cupboards nbs

Inkediapious stated:

Ohh Bella you too

pinogh7 stated:

Was this question also part of promoting her movie??? Smh

real_meisreal stated:

Ask reasonable questions as a media personnel,you don’t just try to look at something you are not welcome respectfully

iam__ewuraba stated:

These questions dier , it’s not helping kraa oooo unfortunately. I think y’all shouldn’t be asking her questions about her personal life. It can happen to anyone

hassan_morphy stated:

You wey do your wedding at no invite nu ..no body ask you that question

