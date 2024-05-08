A video of an elderly Ghanaian woman as she graduated from a tertiary institution in Ghana has gone viral

This comes after she was adjudged the best student in her class and was duly recognized for the feat

She expressed delight over her academic record, urging persons older persons who still want to learn to emulate her example

Gladys Desbordes Hill, a seventy-year-old Ghanaian woman, has become a source of motivation to many after news of her academic feat went viral.

Many have celebrated the elderly woman online after she graduated from the Crystal Galaxy College of Aviation and Professional Studies during the college's 19th graduation ceremony.

70-Year woman bags degree Photo credit: @Crystal Galaxy College of Aviation and Professional Studies @Naana DesBordes-Hill/Facebook

Source: Facebook

As proof of her intelligence, she was also adjudged the best online student in the Advance Diploma in International Relations and Diplomacy from her class.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Crystal Galaxy College of Aviation and Professional Studies, Gladys Desbordes Hill, who owns an etiquette school, said her decision to go to school, even at her age, was premised on her desire to gain more knowledge in her field so she could teach others.

The septuagenarian admitted that there were challenges along the way, especially it comes to when balancing her work with academics.

She stressed the fact that education has no end, hence urging people who are desirous of going to school not to give up on their dream.

"My advice to people is that as long as you are alive, you can still go to school. You can start off with evening classes. Being educated gives you confidence and reassurance that you can do whatever you set out to do," she said.

Watch the video

Lady gets emotional as she and her daughter graduate on the same day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man and his daughter graduated from the University of Ghana on the same day.

This comes as the elderly man bagged a master's degree while his daughter also earned a bachelor's degree.

A video on TikTok shows the adorable moment the elderly man embraced his daughter on the University of Ghana campus, apparently after the congregation.

Emotions overcame the young lady as her father prayed for her, after which she posed for photos to celebrate the special occasion.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh