Rapper Okese 1's manager, Richmond Fiifi Amoah, a.k.a. Fiifi Made It, has passed away

Fiifi is reported to have died at the UGMC on Sunday, May 5, 2024, after a short illness

His death comes 10 months after he got married, and his wife is said to be heavily pregnant

The entertainment industry has been rocked by the tragic death of Richmond Fiifi Amoah, popularly known as Fiifi Made It.

Fiifi Made It, the manager of rapper Okese 1, is reported to have passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2023, at the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC).

It is not yet known what might have caused his death, but the deceased is reported to have been admitted to the UGMC after a brief illness.

The news of FiiFi Made It's untimely demise has left many in disbelief, as he was active on social media earlier in the day, only for reports of his passing to surface among his close associates a few hours later.

Okese 1's manager died just about 10 months after getting married

Apart from the sudden nature of his death, the news has devastated many on social media after it emerged that he had married less than a year ago.

Fiifi married his sweetheart, Wendy Kessie, in July 2023. Blogger Akua Asaa indicated that the deceased's wife is eight months pregnant.

Sad reactions greet FiiFi Made It's death

The news of Fiifi's passing sparked sad reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

yaamaul1 said:

Hmmm this life errrr , after all the fasting, prayers and sacrifices to get a life partner then after finally getting it then some few days with the person, he or she is gone . So where is the life partner we prayed for?

maabee48 said:

This life. Today u are here, tomorrow u are gone may his soul rest well

otemaaamoah said:

Ahhhhhhh, I'm just thinking about her wife now. Ahhhh, this is sad and painful oooo

