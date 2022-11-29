A man known as Sam amazed many when he shared how he built a holiday home with shipping containers

Sam explained that the shipping container house he built had been converted into an Airbnb where people can have short-term stays

Many netizens were impressed by what the man had done and took to the comments to share their thoughts

Sam has found an innovative way to build a vacation home with shipping containers, which has amazed many. In an interview with Build with Amoaa, Sam explained that it took him six months to build the container home.

Man builds a vacation home from shipping containers. Photo credit: Build with Amoaa

Source: UGC

He took his interview hostess on a house tour and showed off its features like the living area, kitchen, work area, game area, bedrooms, bathroom and an outdoor pool, among others. Sam added that he spent about $30,000 to build and complete the shipping container vacation home.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to video of the shipping container holiday home

Several netizens were impressed by what the man had done and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

@edwarddjan3762 asked:

Container houses becoming trendy and an option for short-let places. How much in converted dollars did he build the whole place for?

@ephraimamoako7604 commented:

Amoaa, I’m with you on this. It’s the picket fence for me…and the romantic place. I love this project, especially how spacious it is for a container housing project. The add-on of the recreation areas and greenery makes it spectacular. How do you find these projects again because they are soo amazing .

@jeangermain3621 remarked:

If you build a swimming pool, you get everything!!! The guy is a genius!

