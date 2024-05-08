Ghanaian musician Akwaboah's wife has shared some beautiful wedding photos online amid her husband's baby mama issues

The melanin beauty looked effortlessly chic in gorgeous outfits for her multi-day star-studded ceremony

Some social media users have commented on Akwaboah's wife's post which is trending on Instagram

Ghanaian midwife and wife of famous musician Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr., known by his stage name Akwaboah Jnr., has posted her breathtaking wedding photos on Instagram.

Thmarriedy wedded celebrity bride made the right decision, choosing award-winning Ghanaian fashion designer Sima Brew to design all her wedding ensembles.

Akwaboah and his wife look stunning together. Photo credit: @big_naya

Source: Instagram

Mrs Akwaboah looked stunning in a white strapless bridal robe with floor-sweeping ruffled train and matching hand gloves.

The melanin bride shared the beautiful wedding photos on Instagram with this caption;

PSALMS 40:3………Love in every glance, laughter in every step. Moments before forever begins. ✨ #becomingAkwaboah24

Check out the photos below;

Nana Ama McBrown steals the spotlight at Akwaboah's white wedding reception

United Showbiz host Nana Ama McBrown looked spectacular in a cleavage-baring dress and wet curly hairstyle to the star-studded wedding.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti has commented on Akwaboah's wife's wedding photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

oheneyere_gifty_anti stated:

Beautiful

nana__abatua stated:

The last slide and the track❤️

nharnhar7 stated:

The last slide is my favorite ❤️

Blackglamourbeautyschool stated:

Moi babe ❤️❤️❤️

jasmine_serwaah stated:

This is beautiful . it’s the last slide for me‍❤️‍‍

that.girl.called.Robbie__ stated:

Congratulations @big_naya

mz_yawa stated:

Congrats @big_naya . May God bless your home . You look stunning

giftcouture_luxury stated:

Very beautiful ❤️❤️

empressvee1 stated:

Very beautiful ❤️,God bless your home

barbie_ghh stated:

Beautiful! Congratulations dear ❤️❤️

judith_jinal stated:

Congrats girl

_agyakomah stated:

Our Mrs.❤️❤️❤️

Ajoajenel stated:

Gudluck n understand be with u two forever ❤️❤️❤️swthrt

fairre_b stated:

You have a beautiful complexion

Akwaboah's Wedding: Singer's Wife Looks Ravishing In A White Luxury Lace Gown For Her Church Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the stunning wife of Ghanaian artist Akwaboah, who looked gorgeous in a chic lace wedding gown, making her a stunning bride.

Mrs Akwaboah walked down the aisle in a stylish outfit and charming hairdo.

Several social media users congratulated the stunning celebrity couple on their happy marriage.

Source: YEN.com.gh