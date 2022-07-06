The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, has cut the sod for the construction of apartments for students pursuing doctoral studies

The initiative aims to make the University's doctorate training environment more favourable for its students

Work has begun for phase one of the project, which will comprise a 60-unit apartment for PhD students

Last Wednesday saw the sod being cut for constructing an apartment for PhD students of the University of Ghana, Legon, by Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice-Chancellor.

The vice-chancellor of the University of Ghana cuts sod for construction to begin. Photo credit: University of Ghana. Source: UGC

Prof. Amfo commended everyone who worked hard to make the initiative a reality, including people and institutions, at the sod-cutting event. She said that expanding the number of PhD student housing options functioned as a draw to entice additional doctorate students.

Out of the 240 apartments that will exist in the building, a 60-bedroom apartment will be first built as part of the project's first phase, which will cost GH₵9 million and take 14 months to complete.

The two-storey, 60-bedroom apartment will include 20 rooms on each level, each of which will have a kitchenette, a small living space, a bedroom, and a bathroom.

According to the vice-chancellor, the initiative would present a chance to accept more PhD students, support the training, and create critical thinkers who would be prepared to answer current problems.

The Project Lead for the PhD apartment project, Prof. Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu, buttressed the earlier comment of the vice-chancellor by adding that over the years, the undergraduate school has received the majority of attention from the university about the housing shortage, with the graduate school receiving minimal attention.

She added that the initiative was crucial in the university's history because it would produce enough professors to guarantee high-quality instruction in both new and current institutions across the nation.

