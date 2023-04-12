A young lady excitedly posted a video showing how much fun she had on a train ride from Tema to Accra in Ghana

She explained that it took her over an hour to reach her destination and showed some exciting things she saw

Many were happy to see that the railway system in the country had been kickstarted, which will make commuting easier for residents

A young Ghanaian lady with the TikTok handle @jasmineama caused an online stir when she shared a video of her train ride from Tema to Accra.

Many were amazed that the railway system in Ghana was once again operational, which would make commuting between significant cities less hectic for residents.

According to the lady, the ride took a little over an hour, and she showed the beautiful things she saw, like the beach, an abandoned old aeroplane, and the magnificent kente-patterned Villagio buildings in Accra.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the lady's video of her train ride experience

Many Ghanaians were excited about the train ride and took to the comments to express themselves. YEN.com.gh samples some responses below.

Kojo said:

The train takes you from Tema to Achimota; then you pick a car to Accra. Wouldn't picking a straight car to Accra be much easier?

Kobby Scratch commented:

Oh, they should use you as the new train ambassador

ekhasino enquired:

Please, where is the train station in Tema located?

Rico.dk asked:

When was that railway established?

Jasmine Ama responded:

Not sure, but a very long time ago..although the trains did not operate for a while

Lady shares her experience riding a train in Ghana and seeing the beautiful places in the city

Source: YEN.com.gh