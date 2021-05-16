The Ghana Education Service categorizes Senior High Schools (SHS) into different groups. These categories are A, B, C, D, E, F, and G, and they are determined by the WASSCE ranking, among other ranking considerations. So, which are the category C schools in Ghana by region?

Category C schools in Ghana are some of the best Senior High Schools in the country. The schools offer the best education and have some of the best infrastructures. Students in these schools learn with other students on their level academically. This fosters positive competition that works to their advantage.

Full list of category C schools in Ghana

Ghana has one of the best education systems in Africa. However, all high schools in each region have been grouped into different categories according to the GES. Here is the complete list of category C schools in Ghana by region:

1. Ahafo Region category C schools

Ahafo Region is bordered by Bono (north and west), Ashanti (east) and Western North Region (south). Category C schools in the Ahafo region are famous for their top performances. They include:

Bechem Presby Senior High

Kukuom Agric Senior High

Sankore Senior High

2. Category C schools in the Ashanti region

Ashanti Region has some of the best senior high schools in the country. Category C schools in Kumasi, the capital of Ashanti, make up a more considerable number of the schools in the entire region. They include:

Achinakrom Senior High

Adanwomase Senior High

Adobewora Comm. SHS

Adu Gyamfi Senior High

Adugyama Comm. Senior High

Adventist Girls Senior High, Ntonso

Afigyaman Senior High School

Agogo State College

Agric Nzema Senior High, Kumasi

Akumadan Senior High

Akwesi Awobaa Senior High

Amaniampong Senior High

Antoa Senior High

Asuoso Comm. Senior High

Atwima Kwanwoma Senior

High/Tech

Banka Comm. Senior High

Barekese Senior High

Bodomase Senior High/Tech

Bodwesango Senior High

Bonwire Senior High/Tech

Bosomtwe Oyoko Comm SHS

Dadease Agric Senior High

Effiduase Senior High/Com

Effiduase Senior High/Tech

Ejisu Senior High/Tech

Ejisuman Senior High

Ejuraman Anglican Senior High

Esaase Bontefufuo Snr. High/Tech.

Gyaama Pensan Senior High/Tech

Jacobu Senior High/Tech.

Juaso Senior High/Tech

Kofi Adjei Senior High/Tech

Kumasi Senior High/Tech

Kwanwoma Senior High/Tech

Mankranso Senior High

Manso-Adubia Senior High

Mansoman Senior High

Namong Senior High/Tech

Nkawie Senior High/Tech

Nkenkansu Community SHS

Nyinahin Cath. Senior High

Obuasi Senior High/Tech

Ofoase Senior High/Tech

Okomfo Anokye Senior High

Opoku Agyeman Senior High/Tech

Osei Adutwum Senior High

Owerriman Senior High

Parkoso Comm. Senior High

Pentecost Senior High, Kumasi

Presby Senior High/Tech, Kwamang

Simms Senior High/Com.

St. George’s Senior High Tech.

St. Joseph Sem/Senior High, Mampong

St. Sebastian Cath. Senior High

Tijjaniya Senior High

Tweapease Senior High School

Uthmaniya Senior High, Tafo

Wesley High School, Bekwai

3. Bono Ahafo Region category C schools

The region takes great pride in being the cleanest and a major conference destination. It is also home to some of the best category C SHS, which include:

Chiraa Senior High

Duadaso No. 1 Senior High/Tech.

Koase Senior High/Tech

Methodist Senior High/Tech

Nkyeraa Senior High Sch.

Salvation Army Senior High, Aboabo Dormaa

St. Augustine Senior High, Nsapor- Berekum

4. Bono East Region category C schools

Bono East Region borders Savannah Region (north), Bono Region (west), Ashanti region (south) and Volta Lake (east). Category C schools in this region are:

Abeaseman Comm. Day SHS

Atebubu Senior High

Busunya Senior High

Gyarko Comm. SHS

Kajaji Senior High

Kesse Basahyia Senior High

Kintampo Senior High

Krobo Comm.Senior High

Kwame Danso Senior High/Tech

Kwarteng Ankomah Senior High

Yeji Senior High/Tech

5. Central Region category C schools

The region is bordered by Ashanti and Eastern regions (north), Western region (west), Greater Accra region (east), and Gulf of Guinea (south). Category C schools in Central Region include:

Abakrampa Senior High/Tech

Abeadze State College

Aburaman Senior High

Agona Fankobaa Senior High

Agona Namonwora Comm. SHS

Assin Manso Senior High

Assin North Senior High/Tech

Assin Nsuta Agric. Senior High

Assin State College

Awutu Bawjiase Comm. SHS

Ayanfuri Senior High

Bisease Senior High/Com

Brakwa Senior High/Tech

College of Music Senior, Mozano

Dunkwa Senior High/Tech

Effutu Senior High/Tech

Eguafo-Abrem Senior High

Enyan Denkyira Senior High

Enyan Maim Comm. Day School

Fettehman Senior High

Gomoa Gyaman Senior High

Gomoa Senior High/Tech

Gyaase Community Senior High

J.E.A. Mills Senior High

Jukwa Senior High

Komenda Senior High/Tech.

Kwanyako Senior High

Kwegyir Aggrey Senior High

Mando Senior High/Tech.

Mankessim Senior High/Tech

Moree Comm. Senior High

Nyankumase Ahenkro Snr. High

Obiri Yeboah Senior High/Tech.

Obrachire Senior High/Tech

Odoben Senior High

Odupong Comm. Day School

Oguaa Senior High/Tech

Potsin T.I. Ahm. Senior High

Senya Senior High

Swedru Sch. Of Business

6. Eastern Region category C schools

The region is bordered by Lake Volta (east), Bono East Region and Ashanti Region (north), Ashanti Region (west), Central Region and Greater Accra Region (south). It has the following category C schools:

Adeiso Presby Senior High

Adjena Senior High/Tech.

Akim Asafo Senior High

Akim Swedru Senior High

Akokoaso Senior High/Tech

Akro Senior High/Tech

Akroso Senior High/Tech

Akuse Methodist Senior High/Tech

Anum Apapam Comm. SHS

Anum Presby Senior High

Apedwa Presby Senior High

Apeguso Senior High

Asesewa Senior High School

Asuom Senior High

Atweaman Senior High

Ayirebi Senior High

Bepong Senior High School

Boso Senior High Technical

Diaspora Girls’ Senior High

Donkorkrom Agric Senior High

Fodoa Comm. Senior High

H’Mount Sinai Senior High

Klo-Agogo Senior High

Kwaobaah Nyanoa Comm. SHS

Maame Krobo Comm. SHS

Mampong/Akw Snr. High/Tech

for the Deaf

Mangoase Senior High

Mem-Chemfre Comm. SHS

New Abirem/Afosu Senior High

New Nsutam Senior High/Tech

Nsawam Senior High

Osino Presby Senior High/Tech.

Presby Senior High/Tech, Larteh

Presby Senior High, Mampong Akwapim

Presby Senior High, Suhum

Presby Senior High/Tech, Aburi

Presby Senior High/Tech, Adukrom

S.D.A. Senior High. Akim Sekyere

Salvation Army Senior High, Akim Wenchi

St. Fidelis Senior High/Tech

St. Paul’s Senior High, Asakraka Kwahu

St. Stephen’s Presby Snr. High/Tech, Asiakwa

St. Thomas Senior High/Tech

Tarkrosi Comm. Senior High

Yilo Krobo Senior High/Com

7. Category C schools in Accra

This area is bordered by the Eastern Region (north), Volta Region (east), Gulf of Guinea (south) and Central Region (west). The category C schools in the Greater Accra region are:

Accra Wesley Girls High

Ada Senior High/Tech.

Adjen Kotoku Senior High

Amasaman Senior High/Tech

Ashiaman Senior High

Christian Methodist Senior High

Ebenezer Senior High

Forces Senior High/Tech, Burma Camp

Frafraha Comm. Senior High

Holy Trinity Senior High

Kaneshie Senior High/Tech.

Kinbu Senior High/Tech

Kpone Comm. Senior High

Kwabenya Comm. Senior High

La Presby Senior High

Ngleshie Amanfro Senior High

O’Reilly Senior High

Osudoku Senior High/Tech.

Presby Senior High, Osu

Presby Senior High, Tema

Presby Senior High, Teshie

Tema Manhean Senior High/Tech

Tema Meth. Day Senior High

8. Northern East Region category C schools

The region is located in the north of the country, and it is bordered by Upper East Region (north), eastern Ghana-Togo international border (east), Northern Region (south) and Upper West Region (west). The region is home to some of the best category C schools, such as:

Bunkpurugu Senior High/Tech

Chereponi Senior High/Tech.

Gambaga Girls Senior High

Janga Senior High/Tech

Nakpanduri Senior High

Nalerigu Senior High

Walewale Senior High

Wulugu Senior High

Yagaba Senior High School

9. Northern Region category C schools

The Northern region is bordered by North Eastern Region (north), eastern Ghana-Togo international border (east), Oti Region (south) and Savannah Region (west). It takes pride in having some of the best category C schools, such as:

Anbariya Senior High Sch.

Bimbilla Senior High

Business Senior High, Tamale

Dagbon State Senior High/Tech

E. P. Agric Senior High/Tech.

Gushegu Senior High

Islamic Science Senior High, Tamale

Karaga Senior High

Kpandai Senior High

Kumbungu Senior High

Northern School of Business

Pong-Tamale Senior High

Presby Senior High, Tamale

Saboba E.P. Senior High

Sang Comm. Day School

Savelugu Senior High

Tolon Senior High

Vitting Senior High/Tech.

Wapuli Comm. Senior High

Wulensi Senior High

Zabzugu Senior High

10. Oti Region category C schools

Oti region was created from the northern part of the Volta region. It bordered by the Northern region (north), Volta Region (south), and Volta Lake (west). Category C SHS in this region are:

Ahamansu Islamic Senior High School

Asukawkaw Senior High

Bowiri Comm. Day School

Dodi-Papase Senior High/Tech

Kadjebi-Asato Senior High

Kete Krachi Senior High/Tech.

Kpassa Senior High/Tech

Krachi Senior High

Kyabobo Girls Senior High

Nchumuruman Comm. SHS

Nkonya Senior High

Nkwanta Comm. SHS

Nkwanta Senior High

Ntruboman Senior High

Oti Senior High/Tech Sch

Tapaman Senior High/Tech

Worawora Senior High

Yabram Comm. Day School

11. Savannah Region category C schools

Savannah is bordered by Upper West Region (north), Ghana-Côte d'Ivoire international border (west), and North East and Northern regions (west). It has some of the best senior high schools, which include:

Bamboi Comm. Senior High

Bole Senior High

Buipe Senior High

Daboya Comm. Day School

Damongo Senior High

Ndewura Jakpa Senior High/Tech.

Salaga Senior High

Salaga T.I. Ahmad Senior High

Sawla Senior High Sch.

St. Anthony of Padua Senior High/Tech

Tuna Senior High/Tech.

12. Upper East Region category C schools

This is the second smallest region but has some of the highest-performing schools under category C in Ghana. They include:

Awe Senior High/Tech.

Bawku Senior High/Tech.

Binduri Comm. Senior High

Bolga Sherigu Comm. SHS

Bongo Senior High

Chiana Senior High

Fumbisi Senior High

Gambigo Comm. Day Senior High

Garu Comm. Day Senior High

Gowrie Senior High/Tech.

Kanjaga Comm. Senior High

Kongo Senior High

Kusanaba Senior High

Mirigu Community Day SHS

Nabango Senior High School

OLL Girls Senior High

Paga Senior High

Sandema Senior High

Sandema Senior High/Tech.

Sirigu Senior High

St. John’s Integrated Snr. High/Tech

Tempane Senior High

Zamse Senior High/Tech

Zorkor Senior High

Zuarungu Senior High

13. Upper West Region category C schools

The region is located in the north-eastern corner of the country and shares boundaries with Burkina Faso (north), Togo (east), Upper West Region (west) and Northern Region (south). Upper West region is home to excellent category C schools such as:

Birifoh Senior High Sch.

Daffiamah Senior High

Dr Hila Liman Senior High School

Eremon Senior High/Tech.

Funsi Senior High School

Holy Family Senior High

Islamic Senior High, Wa

Jamiat Al-Hidaya Islamic Girls

Jirapa Senior High

Kaleo Senior High/Tech

Ko Senior High

Lambussie Comm. Senior High

Loggu Comm. Day School

Northern Star Senior High

Piina Senior High

St. Augustine Senior High/Tech

Takpo Senior High Sch.

Tumu Senior High/Tech.

Ullo Senior High

Wa Senior High/Tech.

14. Volta Region category C schools

Volta is situated to the west of the Republic of Togo and the east of Lake Volta. It has a conducive learning environment that hosts several senior high schools. Those under category C in the region are:

Abor Senior High

Adaklu Senior High

Adidome Senior High

Afadjato Senior High/Tech.

Afife Senior High Tech.

Agotime Senior High

Akatsi Senior High/Tech

Akome Senior High/Tech.

Akpafu Senior High/Tech.

Alavanyo Senior High/Tech.

Anfoega Senior High

Anlo Afiadenyigba Senior High

Anlo Awomefia Senior High

Atiavi Senior High/Tech

Avatime Senior High

Ave Senior High

Avenor Senior High

Aveyime Battor Senior High/Tech.

Battor Senior High

Dabala Senior High/Tech.

Dofor Senior High

Dzodze Penyi Senior High

Dzolo Senior High

E. P. Senior High

Jim Bourton Mem Agric. SHS

Keta Business Senior High

Klikor Senior High/Tech.

Kpedze Senior High

Kpeve Senior High

Leklebi Senior High

Likpe Senior High

Mepe St. Kizito Senior High/Tech.

Peki Senior High/Technical

Shia Senior HighTechnical

Sokode Senior High/Tech

Some Senior High

St. Catherine Girls Senior High

St. Paul’s Senior High, Denu

Taviefe Comm. Senior High

Three Town Senior High

Tsiame Senior High

Tsito Senior High/Tech

Vakpo Senior High

Vakpo Senior High/Tech

Ve Comm. Senior High

Volo Comm. Senior High

Volta Senior High School

Weta Senior High/Tech.

Wovenu Senior High Technical

Zion Senior High

Ziope Senior High Sch.

15. Western Region category C schools

The western region harbours various learning institutions ranging from teachers and nursing colleges, universities, high school and primary school. Category C schools in this region are:

Annor Adjaye Senior High

Asankrangwa Senior High

Asankrangwa Senior High/Tech

Axim Girls Senior High

Baidoo Bonso Senior High/Tech

Bonzo-Kaku Senior High

Diabene Senior High/Tech

Fiaseman Senior High

Gwiraman Comm.Senior High

Huni Valley Senior High

Methodist Senior High, Sekondi

Mpohor Senior High

Nkroful Agric. Senior High

Prestea Senior High/Tech

Sankor Comm. Day School

St. Augustine’s Senior High, Bogoso

Takoradi Senior High

Uthman Bin Afam SHS

16. Western North Region category C schools

The Western North shares boundaries with Ivory Coast (west), Central region (southwest), and Ashanti, Ahafo, Bono and Bono East (north). Category C senior high schools in Western North Region include:

Adjoafua Comm. Senior High

Bibiani Senior High/Tech.

Chirano Comm. Day School

Juaboso Senior High

Manso-Amenfi Comm. SHS

Nana Brentu Senior High/Tech

Nsawora Edumafa Comm. SHS

