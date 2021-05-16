All Category C schools in Ghana by region in 2022: Full list
The Ghana Education Service categorizes Senior High Schools (SHS) into different groups. These categories are A, B, C, D, E, F, and G, and they are determined by the WASSCE ranking, among other ranking considerations. So, which are the category C schools in Ghana by region?
Category C schools in Ghana are some of the best Senior High Schools in the country. The schools offer the best education and have some of the best infrastructures. Students in these schools learn with other students on their level academically. This fosters positive competition that works to their advantage.
Full list of category C schools in Ghana
Ghana has one of the best education systems in Africa. However, all high schools in each region have been grouped into different categories according to the GES. Here is the complete list of category C schools in Ghana by region:
1. Ahafo Region category C schools
Ahafo Region is bordered by Bono (north and west), Ashanti (east) and Western North Region (south). Category C schools in the Ahafo region are famous for their top performances. They include:
- Bechem Presby Senior High
- Kukuom Agric Senior High
- Sankore Senior High
2. Category C schools in the Ashanti region
Ashanti Region has some of the best senior high schools in the country. Category C schools in Kumasi, the capital of Ashanti, make up a more considerable number of the schools in the entire region. They include:
- Achinakrom Senior High
- Adanwomase Senior High
- Adobewora Comm. SHS
- Adu Gyamfi Senior High
- Adugyama Comm. Senior High
- Adventist Girls Senior High, Ntonso
- Afigyaman Senior High School
- Agogo State College
- Agric Nzema Senior High, Kumasi
- Akumadan Senior High
- Akwesi Awobaa Senior High
- Amaniampong Senior High
- Antoa Senior High
- Asuoso Comm. Senior High
- Atwima Kwanwoma Senior
- High/Tech
- Banka Comm. Senior High
- Barekese Senior High
- Bodomase Senior High/Tech
- Bodwesango Senior High
- Bonwire Senior High/Tech
- Bosomtwe Oyoko Comm SHS
- Dadease Agric Senior High
- Effiduase Senior High/Com
- Effiduase Senior High/Tech
- Ejisu Senior High/Tech
- Ejisuman Senior High
- Ejuraman Anglican Senior High
- Esaase Bontefufuo Snr. High/Tech.
- Gyaama Pensan Senior High/Tech
- Jacobu Senior High/Tech.
- Juaso Senior High/Tech
- Kofi Adjei Senior High/Tech
- Kumasi Senior High/Tech
- Kwanwoma Senior High/Tech
- Mankranso Senior High
- Manso-Adubia Senior High
- Mansoman Senior High
- Namong Senior High/Tech
- Nkawie Senior High/Tech
- Nkenkansu Community SHS
- Nyinahin Cath. Senior High
- Obuasi Senior High/Tech
- Ofoase Senior High/Tech
- Okomfo Anokye Senior High
- Opoku Agyeman Senior High/Tech
- Osei Adutwum Senior High
- Owerriman Senior High
- Parkoso Comm. Senior High
- Pentecost Senior High, Kumasi
- Presby Senior High/Tech, Kwamang
- Simms Senior High/Com.
- St. George’s Senior High Tech.
- St. Joseph Sem/Senior High, Mampong
- St. Sebastian Cath. Senior High
- Tijjaniya Senior High
- Tweapease Senior High School
- Uthmaniya Senior High, Tafo
- Wesley High School, Bekwai
3. Bono Ahafo Region category C schools
The region takes great pride in being the cleanest and a major conference destination. It is also home to some of the best category C SHS, which include:
- Chiraa Senior High
- Duadaso No. 1 Senior High/Tech.
- Koase Senior High/Tech
- Methodist Senior High/Tech
- Nkyeraa Senior High Sch.
- Salvation Army Senior High, Aboabo Dormaa
- St. Augustine Senior High, Nsapor- Berekum
4. Bono East Region category C schools
Bono East Region borders Savannah Region (north), Bono Region (west), Ashanti region (south) and Volta Lake (east). Category C schools in this region are:
- Abeaseman Comm. Day SHS
- Atebubu Senior High
- Busunya Senior High
- Gyarko Comm. SHS
- Kajaji Senior High
- Kesse Basahyia Senior High
- Kintampo Senior High
- Krobo Comm.Senior High
- Kwame Danso Senior High/Tech
- Kwarteng Ankomah Senior High
- Yeji Senior High/Tech
5. Central Region category C schools
The region is bordered by Ashanti and Eastern regions (north), Western region (west), Greater Accra region (east), and Gulf of Guinea (south). Category C schools in Central Region include:
- Abakrampa Senior High/Tech
- Abeadze State College
- Aburaman Senior High
- Agona Fankobaa Senior High
- Agona Namonwora Comm. SHS
- Assin Manso Senior High
- Assin North Senior High/Tech
- Assin Nsuta Agric. Senior High
- Assin State College
- Awutu Bawjiase Comm. SHS
- Ayanfuri Senior High
- Bisease Senior High/Com
- Brakwa Senior High/Tech
- College of Music Senior, Mozano
- Dunkwa Senior High/Tech
- Effutu Senior High/Tech
- Eguafo-Abrem Senior High
- Enyan Denkyira Senior High
- Enyan Maim Comm. Day School
- Fettehman Senior High
- Gomoa Gyaman Senior High
- Gomoa Senior High/Tech
- Gyaase Community Senior High
- J.E.A. Mills Senior High
- Jukwa Senior High
- Komenda Senior High/Tech.
- Kwanyako Senior High
- Kwegyir Aggrey Senior High
- Mando Senior High/Tech.
- Mankessim Senior High/Tech
- Moree Comm. Senior High
- Nyankumase Ahenkro Snr. High
- Obiri Yeboah Senior High/Tech.
- Obrachire Senior High/Tech
- Odoben Senior High
- Odupong Comm. Day School
- Oguaa Senior High/Tech
- Potsin T.I. Ahm. Senior High
- Senya Senior High
- Swedru Sch. Of Business
6. Eastern Region category C schools
The region is bordered by Lake Volta (east), Bono East Region and Ashanti Region (north), Ashanti Region (west), Central Region and Greater Accra Region (south). It has the following category C schools:
- Adeiso Presby Senior High
- Adjena Senior High/Tech.
- Akim Asafo Senior High
- Akim Swedru Senior High
- Akokoaso Senior High/Tech
- Akro Senior High/Tech
- Akroso Senior High/Tech
- Akuse Methodist Senior High/Tech
- Anum Apapam Comm. SHS
- Anum Presby Senior High
- Apedwa Presby Senior High
- Apeguso Senior High
- Asesewa Senior High School
- Asuom Senior High
- Atweaman Senior High
- Ayirebi Senior High
- Bepong Senior High School
- Boso Senior High Technical
- Diaspora Girls’ Senior High
- Donkorkrom Agric Senior High
- Fodoa Comm. Senior High
- H’Mount Sinai Senior High
- Klo-Agogo Senior High
- Kwaobaah Nyanoa Comm. SHS
- Maame Krobo Comm. SHS
- Mampong/Akw Snr. High/Tech
- for the Deaf
- Mangoase Senior High
- Mem-Chemfre Comm. SHS
- New Abirem/Afosu Senior High
- New Nsutam Senior High/Tech
- Nsawam Senior High
- Osino Presby Senior High/Tech.
- Presby Senior High/Tech, Larteh
- Presby Senior High, Mampong Akwapim
- Presby Senior High, Suhum
- Presby Senior High/Tech, Aburi
- Presby Senior High/Tech, Adukrom
- S.D.A. Senior High. Akim Sekyere
- Salvation Army Senior High, Akim Wenchi
- St. Fidelis Senior High/Tech
- St. Paul’s Senior High, Asakraka Kwahu
- St. Stephen’s Presby Snr. High/Tech, Asiakwa
- St. Thomas Senior High/Tech
- Tarkrosi Comm. Senior High
- Yilo Krobo Senior High/Com
7. Category C schools in Accra
This area is bordered by the Eastern Region (north), Volta Region (east), Gulf of Guinea (south) and Central Region (west). The category C schools in the Greater Accra region are:
- Accra Wesley Girls High
- Ada Senior High/Tech.
- Adjen Kotoku Senior High
- Amasaman Senior High/Tech
- Ashiaman Senior High
- Christian Methodist Senior High
- Ebenezer Senior High
- Forces Senior High/Tech, Burma Camp
- Frafraha Comm. Senior High
- Holy Trinity Senior High
- Kaneshie Senior High/Tech.
- Kinbu Senior High/Tech
- Kpone Comm. Senior High
- Kwabenya Comm. Senior High
- La Presby Senior High
- Ngleshie Amanfro Senior High
- O’Reilly Senior High
- Osudoku Senior High/Tech.
- Presby Senior High, Osu
- Presby Senior High, Tema
- Presby Senior High, Teshie
- Tema Manhean Senior High/Tech
- Tema Meth. Day Senior High
8. Northern East Region category C schools
The region is located in the north of the country, and it is bordered by Upper East Region (north), eastern Ghana-Togo international border (east), Northern Region (south) and Upper West Region (west). The region is home to some of the best category C schools, such as:
- Bunkpurugu Senior High/Tech
- Chereponi Senior High/Tech.
- Gambaga Girls Senior High
- Janga Senior High/Tech
- Nakpanduri Senior High
- Nalerigu Senior High
- Walewale Senior High
- Wulugu Senior High
- Yagaba Senior High School
9. Northern Region category C schools
The Northern region is bordered by North Eastern Region (north), eastern Ghana-Togo international border (east), Oti Region (south) and Savannah Region (west). It takes pride in having some of the best category C schools, such as:
- Anbariya Senior High Sch.
- Bimbilla Senior High
- Business Senior High, Tamale
- Dagbon State Senior High/Tech
- E. P. Agric Senior High/Tech.
- Gushegu Senior High
- Islamic Science Senior High, Tamale
- Karaga Senior High
- Kpandai Senior High
- Kumbungu Senior High
- Northern School of Business
- Pong-Tamale Senior High
- Presby Senior High, Tamale
- Saboba E.P. Senior High
- Sang Comm. Day School
- Savelugu Senior High
- Tolon Senior High
- Vitting Senior High/Tech.
- Wapuli Comm. Senior High
- Wulensi Senior High
- Zabzugu Senior High
10. Oti Region category C schools
Oti region was created from the northern part of the Volta region. It bordered by the Northern region (north), Volta Region (south), and Volta Lake (west). Category C SHS in this region are:
- Ahamansu Islamic Senior High School
- Asukawkaw Senior High
- Bowiri Comm. Day School
- Dodi-Papase Senior High/Tech
- Kadjebi-Asato Senior High
- Kete Krachi Senior High/Tech.
- Kpassa Senior High/Tech
- Krachi Senior High
- Kyabobo Girls Senior High
- Nchumuruman Comm. SHS
- Nkonya Senior High
- Nkwanta Comm. SHS
- Nkwanta Senior High
- Ntruboman Senior High
- Oti Senior High/Tech Sch
- Tapaman Senior High/Tech
- Worawora Senior High
- Yabram Comm. Day School
11. Savannah Region category C schools
Savannah is bordered by Upper West Region (north), Ghana-Côte d'Ivoire international border (west), and North East and Northern regions (west). It has some of the best senior high schools, which include:
- Bamboi Comm. Senior High
- Bole Senior High
- Buipe Senior High
- Daboya Comm. Day School
- Damongo Senior High
- Ndewura Jakpa Senior High/Tech.
- Salaga Senior High
- Salaga T.I. Ahmad Senior High
- Sawla Senior High Sch.
- St. Anthony of Padua Senior High/Tech
- Tuna Senior High/Tech.
12. Upper East Region category C schools
This is the second smallest region but has some of the highest-performing schools under category C in Ghana. They include:
- Awe Senior High/Tech.
- Bawku Senior High/Tech.
- Binduri Comm. Senior High
- Bolga Sherigu Comm. SHS
- Bongo Senior High
- Chiana Senior High
- Fumbisi Senior High
- Gambigo Comm. Day Senior High
- Garu Comm. Day Senior High
- Gowrie Senior High/Tech.
- Kanjaga Comm. Senior High
- Kongo Senior High
- Kusanaba Senior High
- Mirigu Community Day SHS
- Nabango Senior High School
- OLL Girls Senior High
- Paga Senior High
- Sandema Senior High
- Sandema Senior High/Tech.
- Sirigu Senior High
- St. John’s Integrated Snr. High/Tech
- Tempane Senior High
- Zamse Senior High/Tech
- Zorkor Senior High
- Zuarungu Senior High
13. Upper West Region category C schools
The region is located in the north-eastern corner of the country and shares boundaries with Burkina Faso (north), Togo (east), Upper West Region (west) and Northern Region (south). Upper West region is home to excellent category C schools such as:
- Birifoh Senior High Sch.
- Daffiamah Senior High
- Dr Hila Liman Senior High School
- Eremon Senior High/Tech.
- Funsi Senior High School
- Holy Family Senior High
- Islamic Senior High, Wa
- Jamiat Al-Hidaya Islamic Girls
- Jirapa Senior High
- Kaleo Senior High/Tech
- Ko Senior High
- Lambussie Comm. Senior High
- Loggu Comm. Day School
- Northern Star Senior High
- Piina Senior High
- St. Augustine Senior High/Tech
- Takpo Senior High Sch.
- Tumu Senior High/Tech.
- Ullo Senior High
- Wa Senior High/Tech.
14. Volta Region category C schools
Volta is situated to the west of the Republic of Togo and the east of Lake Volta. It has a conducive learning environment that hosts several senior high schools. Those under category C in the region are:
- Abor Senior High
- Adaklu Senior High
- Adidome Senior High
- Afadjato Senior High/Tech.
- Afife Senior High Tech.
- Agotime Senior High
- Akatsi Senior High/Tech
- Akome Senior High/Tech.
- Akpafu Senior High/Tech.
- Alavanyo Senior High/Tech.
- Anfoega Senior High
- Anlo Afiadenyigba Senior High
- Anlo Awomefia Senior High
- Atiavi Senior High/Tech
- Avatime Senior High
- Ave Senior High
- Avenor Senior High
- Aveyime Battor Senior High/Tech.
- Battor Senior High
- Dabala Senior High/Tech.
- Dofor Senior High
- Dzodze Penyi Senior High
- Dzolo Senior High
- E. P. Senior High
- Jim Bourton Mem Agric. SHS
- Keta Business Senior High
- Klikor Senior High/Tech.
- Kpedze Senior High
- Kpeve Senior High
- Leklebi Senior High
- Likpe Senior High
- Mepe St. Kizito Senior High/Tech.
- Peki Senior High/Technical
- Shia Senior HighTechnical
- Sokode Senior High/Tech
- Some Senior High
- St. Catherine Girls Senior High
- St. Paul’s Senior High, Denu
- Taviefe Comm. Senior High
- Three Town Senior High
- Tsiame Senior High
- Tsito Senior High/Tech
- Vakpo Senior High
- Vakpo Senior High/Tech
- Ve Comm. Senior High
- Volo Comm. Senior High
- Volta Senior High School
- Weta Senior High/Tech.
- Wovenu Senior High Technical
- Zion Senior High
- Ziope Senior High Sch.
15. Western Region category C schools
The western region harbours various learning institutions ranging from teachers and nursing colleges, universities, high school and primary school. Category C schools in this region are:
- Annor Adjaye Senior High
- Asankrangwa Senior High
- Asankrangwa Senior High/Tech
- Axim Girls Senior High
- Baidoo Bonso Senior High/Tech
- Bonzo-Kaku Senior High
- Diabene Senior High/Tech
- Fiaseman Senior High
- Gwiraman Comm.Senior High
- Huni Valley Senior High
- Methodist Senior High, Sekondi
- Mpohor Senior High
- Nkroful Agric. Senior High
- Prestea Senior High/Tech
- Sankor Comm. Day School
- St. Augustine’s Senior High, Bogoso
- Takoradi Senior High
- Uthman Bin Afam SHS
16. Western North Region category C schools
The Western North shares boundaries with Ivory Coast (west), Central region (southwest), and Ashanti, Ahafo, Bono and Bono East (north). Category C senior high schools in Western North Region include:
- Adjoafua Comm. Senior High
- Bibiani Senior High/Tech.
- Chirano Comm. Day School
- Juaboso Senior High
- Manso-Amenfi Comm. SHS
- Nana Brentu Senior High/Tech
- Nsawora Edumafa Comm. SHS
This list of category C schools in Ghana by region shows how organized the country's education system is. It also indicates how well the various schools have developed. At the same time, the senior high schools speak volumes on the value of education in the country.
Yen.com.gh published an article that has a list of category A schools in the Ashanti region of Ghana. Category A schools in Ashanti region are some of the best in the country. You can never go wrong if you choose one of these institutions for your senior high school education.
Although education is important regardless of where you get it, learning at a category A senior high school has many added advantages.
