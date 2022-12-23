A Ghanaian man called Kingsley wowed netizens when he shared how he built a tiny wooden house for GH₵5,000

Kingsley explained that the house is made of plywood and took netizens on a virtual tour of the property

Several netizens were impressed with what he had done and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A Ghanaian man called Kingsley impressed many when he shared with the YouTube channel Build with Amoaa how he managed to build a wooden house for GH₵5,000. He explained that the house was made of plywood and had been painted over with emulsion and water-based paints. Kingsley added the base of the structure was made of blocks, but the house itself was made of wood.

A Ghanaian man builds a wooden house for GH₵5,000. Photo credit: Build with Amoaa

Source: UGC

He took netizens on a virtual tour of the wooden property and showed off various areas such as the bathroom and toilet. Kingsley explained that the whole structure cost about GH₵5,000 and added that it was a decent accommodation for people starting in life.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the wooden house

Several netizens adored the wooden house and shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Why NotYou? said:

He was very well descriptive and detailed about everything. I love it. I am a Cameroonian in the US, and this makes me think of building tiny homes in Cameroon

Shirlet. b Gyamfi added:

I really like your positivity, Sir. You don't complain about anything. Indeed you're a problem solver. Wishing you many happy years in your new home. God bless you

Elephant Happiness asked:

Amoaa, do you have a list of builders that you have contact with that you could recommend to me, please? including an electrician.

Dennis W remarked:

Interesting story

