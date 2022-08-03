People looking to rent or buy a property in Ghana should be aware of certain safety tips that would keep them safe from harm

There are simple do-it-yourself techniques that will prevent people from spending a lot of cash on irreparable damages caused by negligence

A house becomes a home when its occupants can unwind, grow, and live carefreely without any fear of harm

One does not need to spend a lot of money on high-tech solutions to keep the home safe. There are simple DIY techniques that can be employed. Also, protection of the home has to be all around, which will ensure that families are well protected. YEN.com.gh mentions how that can be achieved in this article.

A woman adjusts the security camera of her home. Photo credit: Grace Cary

Source: Getty Images

Safety From Unwanted Intruders

One of the essential home safety pieces of advice to remember is to protect yourself from unwanted intruders. Unfortunately, there have been occasions where burglars prowled around residences while disguising themselves as delivery drivers, mechanics, repair technicians, etc.

To keep such a threat at bay, your home's entry should be safe and secure. Install deadbolts, door chains, peepholes, and solid and trustworthy locks at your main entry points to provide the occupants with adequate time to protect themselves when necessary.

Safety Against Heavy Objects

Make your house a safe environment for your children if you have any by taking steps to prevent mishaps. For example, accidents involving heavy things falling on someone are best avoided since they may be extremely harmful.

Young children's safety may be at risk from open shelves that contain large things and heavy sculptures, among others. Equally dangerous are free-standing cabinets that can be dragged down. Try to keep bulky items out of children's reach as much as possible. If you want to store heavy items in your cabinets, use closed cabinets.

Safety Against Sharp Objects

The tendency to be hurt by sharp objects is another ongoing concern for many households. Keep sharp items out of the reach of youngsters and those with weak mental health if you have them in your house.

Since the kitchen is the most exposed area, it could even be possible to add a door that can be shut when not in use. Use durable, unbreakable home decor instead of fragile, breakable objects for dinnerware, and avoid using sharp edges.

Some Home Solution Tips to Keep One's House and Family Safe from Fire

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how people can keep their homes safe from fire. While certain disasters cannot be prevented because they are natural, others like those caused by fire can be prevented.

People do not need to only invest heavily in technology such as alarm systems to keep their homes and loved ones safe from fire. Everyone may use a few straightforward DIY remedies to ensure they don't have to worry about a fire outbreak.

