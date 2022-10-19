Abu Trica, a popular Ghanaian businessman who hails from Swedru, is known for his wealth and flamboyant lifestyle

A video of the wealthy young man's huge mansion has popped up on the internet and caused a massive stir among social media users

The pretty building wowed many folks and made them wonder what the young man does for a living to afford such a plush residence

A Ghanaian businessman popularly known as Abu Trica has become an internet sensation because of his flamboyant lifestyle and constant show of wealth.

The young man recently bought an expensive BMW sports car which stunned netizens and made them wonder what he does for a living.

Abu Trica and his Swedru mansion Source: Facebook, TikTok

As if that was not enough pressure, videos of his plush mansion have now surfaced, leaving netizens even more amazed. The huge mansion is said to be one of the biggest houses in Abu Trica's town of Swedru.

Abu Trica identifies himself as a businessman and reportedly made his wealth from his multiple business dealings. The gorgeous mansion was a sight to behold as it had a nice landscape and a big pool which screamed luxury.

The interior of the beautiful home had the best decor money could afford. The white POP ceilings were littered with luxury lighting and shined brightly on the beautiful white walls.

The video stirred reactions on social media, with many expressing marvel at the young man's residence.

Abu Trica's Mansion Gets Netizens Talking

CallMe JJD a wrote:

Very beautiful and luxury

CalebShakes expressed surprise:

Where una Dey find this money?

MUDABAMS1 wondered:

please what work does he do, he should introduce us

ReaL_labonzy also wrote:

Awww but he try ma geez let’s congratulate him #more wins AbuTrica

kwamekwakye430 also commented:

I just love the interior very nice. haters will say fraud but we the ghetto youth will call it blessing

