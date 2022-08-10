Ghanaian politicians are some of the richest people in the country who have numerous mansions both at home and abroad

Many believe that most politicians obtain ill-gotten wealth from siphoning the public purse and misusing the taxpayers' money

Some politicians in Ghana have found themselves surrounded by controversy concerning both private and public property

Many people envy the "soft life" of politicians in Ghana because of their ostentatious display of wealth. Yet, people also believe politicians do not obtain their wealth through genuine means. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions instances when Ghanaian politicians were brought to the court of public opinion concerning their involvement with some properties.

Eugene Arhin

Until 2022, little was known about Mr Eugene Arhin apart from the fact that he was a great Communications Director for President Akufo-Addo.

Before that, Eugene Arhin was the president's close friend and acted as his press secretary before the president's 2016 election victory.

Mr Eugene Arhin reportedly accumulated enough cash within four years after being selected to serve as the president's Communications Director to buy some enormous homes, lands, and flashy vehicles.

The properties he acquired within four years of becoming the president's Communications Director include:

A 5-bedroom residential property at East Legon, which was supposed to be the matrimonial home of the couple

A 4-storey building comprising of 16 separate flats at Bubuashie, Accra.

An ongoing storey building comprising of 16 separate flats at Tuba, Kasoa.

A storey building comprising of apartments located at Teshie, Accra.

A residential property located at the AU Village at La, Accra.

Other houses at Senya Bereku in the Central Region and Ada Foah in the Greater Accra Region.

Sir John

From 2010 until 2014, Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, also known as Sir John, served as the General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). He was also a former CEO of the Forestry Commission, whose will has come under public scrutiny.

The general public raised worries about his will after it was learned that he possessed property in the Achimota Forest. The concern was due to a recent executive order made by President Akufo-Addo declaring that a portion of the Achimota Forest was no longer a forest reserve.

There are 75 properties listed in Sir John's will, comprising homes, land parcels, businesses, bank accounts, investments, firearms, and clothing. A few of the houses are listed below.

A house in East Legon, acquired on February 12, 2018

A house in Oyarifa, acquired on May 11, 2018

A 6-bedroom house located at Patangbe, Ogbojo, near East Legon.

A 4-bedroom house located in Mempeheusem, East Legon

A 3-bedroom house in Mempehuesem, East Legon

A 4-storey building in East Legon, with 10 apartments, each consisting of 3-bedrooms, and five apartments, each consisting of two bedrooms.

In fact, a mansion was built to bury him. Watch the video below.

Collins Dauda

Alhaji Collins Dauda, a former minister of works and housing, and four others have been accused of causing the $200 million Saglemi Housing Project to lose money. Alhaji Dauda was also accused of purposefully misusing public property.

Former President John Dramani Mahama gave clearance in August 2012 to build 5,000 affordable housing units (the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project) for employees to purchase using mortgages supplied by Ghana Home Loans, which were to be carried out by Constructora OAS Limited.

The contractor, however, was accused of failing to use the funds for the intended use of the payment. Collins Dauda and three others were then arraigned before court. They were charged with intentionally misapplying public property, causing financial loss to the state, and issuing false certificates in the Saglemi Housing project, which involved $200 million.

