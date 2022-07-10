It is no news that politicians in Ghana like Kennedy Agyapong and John Mahama are among the richest in the country

The politicians have gorgeous houses and exotic cars, which show how rich they are in the country

One must be very wealthy to be a politician in Ghana to have the means to fund political rallies and campaigns

One major factor determining the outcome of Ghana elections and political campaigns is the extent to which politicians are willing to splurge on campaigns. The wealthier the politician, the more likely they are to win elections. YEN.com.gh highlights famous politicians in Ghana and the gorgeous houses they live in.

John Mahama's House

John Dramani Mahama served as Ghana's president in the past. His request to maintain the official residence's location at Cantonments sparked lengthy public discussion. But he has a private residence of his own in Accra.

Kennedy Agyapong's House

Kennedy Agyapong is not only a member of parliament but also a very wealthy businessman. He is the owner of numerous companies in Ghana and overseas. His businesses cover a wide range, including media, travel and tours, import and export, and real estate development.

He has stated on numerous occasions that he owns 108 homes in Ghana. He made the claim in an interview with TV3. Watch it below.

Chairman Wontumi's Mansion

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, is a Ghanaian politician who serves as the NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman (NPP). In previous media appearances, he boasted that he possessed more than 100 homes nationwide.

Watch his interview with the Delay Show below.

Chairman Wontumi claims that at 22, he built his first home, which had 25 bedrooms.

