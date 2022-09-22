Many netizens can't get enough of photos showing what is purported to be the mud house that Kwame Nkrumah built for his mum

The photos were shared on Twitter by famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya, who visited the home

Wode Maya added that the house also doubled as Kwame Nkrumah's resting place anytime he visited his mother in Nkroful

Famous Ghanaian influencer and YouTuber Wode Maya posted photos on Twitter of what is purported to be the house that Kwame Nkrumah built for his mum in Nkroful. Many netizens shared their thoughts on the home and what they thought of Ghana's first president. The reactions came about as September 21 marked "Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day" in Ghana.

The mud house that Nkrumah was purported to have built for his mother. Photo credit: @wode_maya

Source: Twitter

In the photos that Wode Maya posted, the house appeared mud and had thatched roofs. Block pillars on every side also supported it. The popular YouTuber also took the opportunity to take a picture of himself sitting on a bed inside the house.

Below are some thoughts people shared upon coming across the photos on Twitter.

@SwayGod_1 said:

What do we hear about him? They have twisted history. Akufo Addo is trying hard to delete him from history.

@general_dolla added:

Credits must be credited to where it’s due. Kudos to the people of Nkroful for protecting this great tourist site and making it more valid for our future generations to also come and witness the history of this great man. At least, it would help them to also write a good mark.✊

@I_Am_Winter commented:

Ei so that’s how the place was?? Life must have been hard in the olden days, no gadgets.

@AkyeremadePizza opined:

Citizens trying to protect and respect their founder vrs Government trying to discredit the founder‍♂️

@Owura_Jnr concluded:

Dr Kwame Nkrumah was a great leader, he’ll forever be celebrated

