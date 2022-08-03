A Ghanaian man by the name of Mr. Gideon Akrofi shared in an interview how he was able to build 2000 apartments in Ghana without a university education

He is the CEO of a real estate company called Rehoboth Properties which provides accommodation for property buyers

Mr. Akrofi stated during a brief phone call with his interviewers that people do not need a university degree before they do well in life

The CEO of Rehoboth properties, Mr. Gideon Akrofi, has evoked many reactions from netizens who heard his inspiring story of building gated communities in Ghana without any university education.

Mr. Akrofi and his real estate development. Photo credit: E-Kidz and Wode Maya

The lack of a university degree has never been an obstacle for Mr. Akrofi. Instead, he tested the business waters in Ghana and discovered that real estate is the way to go. Through effort, perseverance, endurance, and risk-taking, Mr. Akrofi has created 2,000 apartment units.

The apartments built by Mr. Akrofi's real estate company. Photo credit: Wode Maya

Mr. Akrofi stated that people might work hard and be dedicated to their work, but without God, all their efforts would amount to nothing.

By selling and renting out thousands of flats, Mr. Akrofi has made his goal of prosperity a reality. In addition, Mr. Akrofi acquired vast land in Kwabenya in the Greater Accra area for his real estate business and has even expanded his company to the UK.

More properties built by Mr. Gideon Akrofi. Photo credit: Wode Maya

His story has inspired several netizens to overcome their obstacles to achieving greatness. YEN.com.gh samples some of the comments below.

1/3 TV said:

The guy has a different kind of education. Not all education comes with a certificate. Thumbs up to this great achievement

Acacius added:

I am soooo happy that I even got emotional to see black people thriving and doing good. Lots of love to Ghana and Ghanaians from Somaliland and Djibouti.

STK in Focus opined:

Work speaks for itself. Massive, impressive, housing project. Going back to the motherland has reached its apex and all who are ready will partake in the harvest thereafter. Come home, come to Ghana , come to Africa and together we shall build a stronger, great and happy Africa with one mind, one vision.

Trevanne Foxton said:

I’m impressed! Ghana is developing much faster than I thought.

