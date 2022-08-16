Ghana has undergone a massive transformation from colonial times to its post-independence period

Many buildings and places have undergone drastic changes and look different from how they were several years ago

Luckily, there are preserved photos of how Ghana looked decades ago, which show how far the nation has come in its development

Ghana may not be growing as rapidly as today's generation wants it to, but there is no denying that the country has transformed from how it looked decades ago. In this story, YEN.com.gh shows old photos of some places and buildings in Ghana during their pre-colonial era.

The Central Police Headquarters In Accra

Central police headquarters in Accra, 1930. Photo credit: Deo Gratias Studio

The picture above shows the central police headquarters of the motor traffic transport unit, on the corner of Kwame Nkrumah Avenue and Kinbu Street, 1935. Today, the building has not changed much. Below is how it is looking now.

How the police station looks today. Photo credit: Amuzujoe

The Gold Coast Central Post Office

The Gold Coast post office in 1930. Photo credit: Deo Gratias Studio

The picture above shows the Gold Coast Central Post Office in the heart of Accra. The building was the main post office in pre-colonial where correspondence took place before the telephone became prevalent. Today, the building is known as the Ghana General Post Office. Below is how it looks now.

Ghana General Post Office. Photo credit: Guido Sohne

The Methodist Cathedral in Jamestown

An old photo of the Methodist Cathedral. Photo credit: MyJoyOnline

The Wesley Methodist Cathedral is situated on the Asafoatse Nettey Road in the Jamestown neighbourhood. Frederick Gordon Guggisberg laid the cornerstone for construction to begin in 1922, but it wasn't officially opened until 1960.

The building was transformed into a cathedral in 2000. It now serves as the seat of office for the Presiding Bishop of Ghana and the Bishop of Accra.

Below is how it looks now.

The current look of the Methodist Cathedral. Photo credit: Shahadusadik

A Teacher With His School Kids, 1912

A teacher with his school kids in 1912. Photo credit: Ghana Museum

The picture above shows a school teacher with his kids in Kwahu-Nkwatia in 1912. At the time, there were few classroom blocks to accommodate school children. Below is a picture of a typical classroom setting in Ghana today.

A current picture of children in a classroom. Photo credit: NPR

Kintampo Police Station, 1929

The Kintampo Police Station in 1929. Photo credit: Ghana Museum

The above picture shows the Kintampo Police Station in 1929, and the picture below shows how the police station looks today. Indeed, there has been a massive improvement in infrastructure.

The Kintampo Police Station today. Photo credit: Helpmecovid

