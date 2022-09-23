Building a reputable hotel can cost millions of dollars, so it is sad to see when they are abandoned for one reason or the other

Some factors that influence the abandonment of hotels are government regulations or lack of resources to keep the business afloat

Businesspeople need to do their due diligence before embarking on a mega project like putting up hotels

Building a hotel can be arduous because of the many regulations involved and the number of resources that go into establishing it. So it is no wonder some hotels cannot remain operational for long. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions hotels in Ghana and Africa that have been left to rot.

Sea View Hotel, Ghana

The current state of Sea View Hotel. Photo credit: Ghana Rising

In the early 20th century in Jamestown, Accra, the first hotel ever constructed in Ghana was named Sea View. The hotel, a historical building and landmark, previously entertained governors and other colonial officials in the Gold Coast.

Another view of the hotel. Photo credit: face2faceafrica.com

After being abandoned for over three decades, the hotel was first used as a bar, then as an apartment complex, and finally as a public space for festivals and other activities. Unfortunately, the hotel was forced to close after settlers moved in, and it was ultimately destroyed to make room for a church building.

Meridian Hotel, Ghana

Abandoned Meridian Hotel. Photo credit: MyJoyOnline

The Meridian Hotel was built by Ghana's first president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, as one of the most popular hotels in the country. Unfortunately, it has been out of commission since the 1990s. The property is on the verge of collapsing with its current state of degradation, exposing the steel casings and the iron rods of the structure piercing through its skeletal pillars.

Grande Hotel Beira, Mozambique

Grande Hotel Beira in its prime. Photo credit: Sometimes Interesting

The Grande Hotel Beira in Mozambique, regarded as Africa's most opulent hotel, was open from 1954 to 1963. It was constructed to offer opulent lodgings to prominent and affluent tourists from Portugal, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Unfortunately, that did not happen, and the venue had to close due to a lack of visitors.

Abandoned Grande Hotel Beira. Photo credit: Guy Tillim/Artstack

The hotel was utilized as a military station as Mozambique's civil war broke out in 1977. Later, it housed conflict-related refugees from the countryside, which led to its current state.

