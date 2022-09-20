Western North natives are unhappy that Afrah, their 2022 representative at GMB was evicted

They asserted that Afrah had performed exceedingly and did not deserve the treatment she was given

Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2022 contestant Afrah who represented Western North Region has had an entire movement developed online following her eviction from the competition.

SEFWI Wiawso Traditional Council, a page on Facebook, that is dedicated to the traditional council, to project the good work of the paramount chief of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional council Nana Bumankama II and also to communicate with every Sefwi person, made a post to that effect.

According to them, the Western North Region will communicate to management of TV3 to disassociate them from ever participating in the GMB program and all other programs by TV3.

Photos of Afrah, the Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestant from Western North who was evicted Photo credit: TV3 Ghana

Source: Instagram

They described the eviction of Afrah as a total cheat and blackmail of the candidate Afrah, stating she was fourth on the voting list, has won best performance for two occasions and best costume forne oioccasion, and had never come up on eviction and was described as the best performance on the day of her eviction.

"So what exactly did they base their assessment on for the eviction? It was further asked on the page. We congratulate Afrah for making us proud and we will let her know that she is always our Queen. God bless Western North," the post added.

See the post below

The management of TV3 and Ghana's Most Beautiful are yet to comment on the issue.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the protest

Felix Mawulorm Apaloo commented:

Well, when Enam was cheated two or three years ago and the people of the Volta Region complained, people insulted Voltarians for complaining . Sorry for her. I wish her all he best.

Susana Atanga indicated:

The people of the Upper East Region should have taken this initiative when Wedaga was plainly cheated last year.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the 2022 edition of TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant (GMB 2021) was launched on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

This year's edition, the 15th season, will commence on Sunday, July 17, 2022, with the first four weeks being eviction-free.

Source: YEN.com.gh