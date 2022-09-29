It seems that some Ghanaian celebrities have already met their new year's resolutions with the acquisition of plush mansions this year

The mansions of the celebrities became the talk of the town for a long time when their videos popped up on social media

Many have congratulated them for their achievements and wished the celebrities more wins in the future

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some Ghanaian celebrities have splurged on new houses this year as an early Christmas present to themselves. Their mansions prove how hard they work and the successes that follow. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions the Ghanaian celebs who have gotten new cribs this year.

Shatta Wale

Popular Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has increased the number of homes he owns in Accra. Shatta Wale recently revealed on social media that he added a new house to what he already had. Shatta Wale's admirers surrounded him when he visited the residence, as shown in a video posted on the Instagram page @ghanavybes. He distributed various wads of cash to the supporters.

Emelia Brobbey

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Famous Ghanaian actress and television show host Emelia Brobbey is the latest landlady in town. She recently showed off parts of her home in a video showing a large television fastened to the wall. The couches in the living area were upholstered in materials with a metallic appearance, which gave the space an upscale feel. In addition, the marble floor tiles both inside and outside the house added a straightforward yet elegant touch to the architecture of the building.

Jackie Appiah

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah became a trending topic online after a video of her plush Trasacco Valley mansion popped up online. Jackie's bedroom was one of the areas shown in the video. It appeared to be a bedroom fit for kings. It had a pretty roomy space, and it was equipped with a vast mirror-built wardrobe. Jackie had a ton of gowns and other clothing, as seen in the closet.

Jackie Appiah, Mzbel And Other Single Celebrity Mothers Who Own Lavish Mansions In Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about single celebrity mothers who own gorgeous mansions. However, many people lament the significant financial hardship single moms bear since their children's dads are absent.

But some famous single mothers in Ghana have exceeded all expectations by owning lavish homes that have become the buzz of the city. Their residences cost millions of dollars and have upscale amenities like a swimming pool and jacuzzi.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh