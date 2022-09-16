Prince William and his brother Prince Harry are the sons of King Charles and the late Princess Diana

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William's father ascended to the throne, making him (William) the next in line to the throne

The future king and his brother have not been on good terms, and Harry stepped down from his royal duties and moved away from the UK

King Charles's son Prince William inherited the late Queen Elizabeth II's estate, valued at almost a billion dollars.

Prince William has inherited Queen Elizabeth II's 685-year-old estate valued at almost $1billion. Photo: GQ, New York Times.

Future King

Prince William, who is slated to be the future king, inherits the Duchy of Cornwall private estate from his father, who ascended to the throne following the death of the longest-serving monarch.

The estate is a sprawling portfolio that includes properties and land in southwest England estimated at 140,000 acres.

According to financial books, King Edward III created the estate way back in 1337, valued at around $1 billion.

According to CNN, the estate's revenue is utilised in funding charitable activities and public coffers.

Lancaster University lecturer Laura Clancy who is also an author of a book on royal finances, said:

"Royal wills are hidden, so we have no idea actually what's in them and what that's worth, and that's never ever made public."

In 2021 Forbes estimated the late monarch's personal fortune was worth $520 million.

The value was on the Queen's collection of jewellery, art, Scotland's Balmoral Castle, Sandringham House, which she inherited from her father, King George IV and investments.

