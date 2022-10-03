Two female architects and twenty volunteers spearheaded the construction of junior high school classroom blocks in Ghana

The classroom units were completed in three months and were made with sustainable earth and wood materials

The construction project cost about $8,800 and was built in the rural village of Okorase in the Ashanti Region of Ghana

A non-profit organisation called Kali led by two female architects and a group of twenty foreign and local volunteers constructed classroom blocks for a village in Ghana called Okorase. The classroom units were made out of sustainable raw earth and wood materials and were completed in three months. The project was about $8,800 and were designed by two architects called Irene Librando and Nadia Peruggi.

Two foreigners design mud and wood classroom blocks in a remote Ghanaian village. Photo credit: arkt.space

The construction project in Okorase was to provide Junior high Scool classroom blocks to the local school children in the community so that they do not have to walk 9 kilometres every day under the sun or rain to continue school after completing primary, as has been the case in previous times. Previously, the children preferred going to work in cocoa plantations instead of studying.

Constructing the earth and wood classroom unit. Photo credit: Irene Librando, Nadia Peruggi, Lucile Bitz, Antonella Mennella

The project gained notoriety and scooped some awards. Notable among them is receiving first prize for the “Reinventing the African Mud House” design-build challenge by Nka foundation. The aim of the project was to revive African architecture, which made use of local materials such as thatch, wood and earth as a way to increase sustainability and continuity with the African tradition.

The children of Okorase have a feel of their new classroom block. Photo credit: Irene Librando, Nadia Peruggi, Lucile Bitz, Antonella Mennella

Nka Foundation asserts that its aim as an architectural company is to work together with local communities across Africa to bring to life traditional techniques that can be the best solution to long-lasting construction.

