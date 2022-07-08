32-year-old Ghanaian, Barima, is building smart homes in Adjiringanor, right next to East Legon in Accra, Ghana

The community where the houses are located has supermarkets, schools, hospitals, pharmacies and other social amenities

The smart houses that Barima is building come with state-of-the-art features such as an outdoor heated swimming pool and outdoor minibar, among others

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

32-year-old Barima is taking real estate in Ghana to the next level. He is building homes in Adjiringanor with smart technology. In an interview with Build with Amoaa, he explains the technology behind his homes and why they are relevant.

Barima is interviewed about the smart house he is building. Photo credit: Build with Amoaa. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

In a video, Barima explains that the house's compound is made of stamped concrete which can accommodate three cars. The property also has an automated gate and electric fencing around the house.

The balcony of the main bedroom. Photo credit: Build with Amoaa. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The gate can be accessed via remote control and one's mobile phone. The home also features a natural, smart vertical garden with built-in irrigation that one's smartphone can power. Barima asserts that the taps open in the morning by themselves to water the garden.

Watch the video of the smart house below.

The gardens are not the only smart feature of the house. The wiring, ceiling, curtain, speakers, blinds, and air conditioning are all automated. Barima explains that the idea behind full automation is that people can be in one part of the house and control everything else.

The recreational area. Photo credit: Build with Amoaa. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

In the video, he demonstrates how one can turn off the lights and open the home's curtains by speaking into the phone.

Barima explained in the video that he decided to adopt smart features in the homes he builds because he believes that is where the world is headed.

Contractor In Ghana Builds 100 Units Of 2-Bedroom Houses Selling For $6,500

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a contractor in Ghana built two-bedroom houses in Tamale, going for $6,500 each. The 2-bedroom houses come fully completed with a kitchen, parlour, washroom & bedrooms for $6,500.

The houses are an affordable housing project by the Tamale Cooperative Credit Union, and many internet users have applauded the initiative.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh