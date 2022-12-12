An abroad-based Ghanaian man decided to give back to his country by selling off his properties in America and Europe to build a solar-powered mall in Ghana

The mall, A & C Mall in East Legon, is one of the most visited malls in Accra which has thousands of people thronging it daily

Several netizens were impressed by the man's story and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A man called Mr Andrew Kwabena Asamoah embarked on an unimaginable journey of leaving his glamorous life abroad behind and selling off his properties in America and Europe to build a solar-powered mall in Ghana. He held a top position at the World Health Organisation (WHO) as the Special Advisor to the Director-General at WHO regarding constitutional matters.

Mr Asamoah revealed in an interview with ODANA NETWORK on YouTube that he thought he could secure a mortgage to build the mall, but quickly realised that several banks were not willing to give him the money.

Mr Asamoah added that he had to sell off his homes in London, Geneva, and America to raise enough money to build the first phase of the mall. After tenants moved in, he was able to make some more money to finish up the project. The complete mall project also includes restaurants, office spaces, a filling station and a university campus. Mr Asamoah said it took ten years to get the mall to its current state.

Netizens share their thoughts on the story

Several netizens were impressed by the story and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Worldwide 4K said:

From this interview, I will be shopping in A&C Mall now, and this man was not tribalistic in his speech. This is the kind of businessman we need in Ghana. hands down, respect man

Dado Boye commented:

This man is absolutely brilliant and that’s what Ghana and Africa need. His mindset and ideas are incredible and I would really recommend diasporans looking to start businesses in Ghana to watch this episode

Sharon Dap remarked:

Thank you so much for bringing this wise man on, he said nothing but facts! These videos are what we need to help us in the diaspora get our minds straight to do better for our country

