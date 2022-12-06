A Ghanaian preacher has singled out the Ghana Football Association for blame after the early exit of the Black Stars from the World Cup

Prophet Oduro said interference from the GFA negatively affected the Black Stars at the tournament

Netizens have expressed disappointment with the team’s performance and called for drastic changes going forward

Ghanaian preacher and founder of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro has blamed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the early exit of the senior national team, the Black Stars from the ongoing 2022 Qatar World Cup.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @kelvinamankwah25, the outspoken preacher subscribed to the popular notion by some Ghanaian football enthusiasts and pundits that the officialdom of the GFA refused to give the technical team of the Black Stars the free will to operate.

Making the assertion during one of his preachings, Prophet Oduro opined that the call-up of players into the senior national team was not based on merit but by the discretion of some powerful football administrators.

“The GFA did the same thing to Kwesi Appiah and CK Akornnor and later sacked them. They influence and interfere when it comes to player selection. Now this coach also has resigned”

He concluded on that matter by appealing to the officials at the FA to allow the technical team of the Black Stars to work freely without influence if it yearns for the team to achieve success.

Ghanaians react to the video

The statement by the man of God appears to have resonated with a lot of Ghanaians who saw the video.

user Emmanuel

Osofo the media too is among not only the GFA

Musah Adam627

True talk bro hmmm

user499227932822

Papa tell them . How can you leave a player like Jeff and take baba raman

L.B .k

if only the pastors can speak the truth like this .nation will have a future.

