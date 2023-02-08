Music star Kanye West's $2 million mansion in Los Angeles has become the talk of the town as it has been left abandoned

According to reports, the desolate house lies in ruins and experiencing deterioration with broken walls and torn-down fences

The American rapper bought the property in 2018 and abandoned it two years later, leaving it to rot

45-year-old celebrated American hip-hop legend Kanye West has once again become the centre of attraction. The rapper's $2 million Los Angeles property is reportedly left abandoned and fast deteriorating.

It is reported that the house's walls are crumbling down, and the fence wall is tearing apart. Recent photos and footage photos of the expensive property reveal that Kanye's previous residence is littered with trash and abandoned belongings.

Some items sighted at the property include a 4x4 tank, an abandoned barbecue smoker, drums and tricycles.

Kanye had previously used the home as the headquarters for his Donda Academy in addition to living there.

According to MailOnline, the house has a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, a walk-in closet, and a bathtub with a spa-like feel. The property also contains two independent guest quarters, four vehicle garages, a massive metal workshop or barn, a corral, and plenty of room for a pool or vineyard.

The property has a combined total of six bedrooms and seven baths. Only eight miles separate the property from the $60 million mansion where his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and their four children reside.

Kanye and Kim's divorce was finally finalized last November, and the rapper promised to give his ex-wife a $4.5 million property in Southern California close to where she resides.

