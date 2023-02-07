A TikTok user amazed many on social media when he shared a video showing the palatial mansion where he stayed

He posted the video as proof that Africans lived in sprawling mansions just like the rest of the developed world and not in huts

Several netizens were impressed by the TikToker's property and took to the comments of the post to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A TikTok user with the handle @237bandz wowed many online when he shared a video of his massive mansion in Africa where he stays. The estate he claimed belonged to him was a two-storey building with a little garden and a luxury vehicle parked in its compound.

A man flaunts his massive mansion in Africa. Photo credit: @237bandz

Source: TikTok

According to the TikToker, his mansion disproves the notion held by many in Europe and America that Africans lived in mud houses or huts. The video the TikToker posted first showed the shacks that people thought Africans lived in before revealing his plush mansion, a common accommodation type in Africa.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react to the video showing the TikToker's plush mansion

Several netizens were amazed by the video and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

237Bandz explained:

I’m not saying people don’t suffer in Africa, but not everyone suffers like the media make it seem

Salma commented:

POV: You're in Africa, and you live in a typical house with clean water, clean food, a clean shower and a bed

user8015628993286 added:

You can have the house you want as long as you have money. There is wealth and poverty everywhere, including USA and Europe.

Kay Jay II opined:

The fact remains that most of our people still live in huts and shacks; you are just one of the few that live largely.

Man builds a massive mansion in Africa where he will stay after retirement: "Home sweet home."

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how an abroad-based man constructed a massive estate in Africa where he will reside after retirement. The man's relative released a video of the two-storey property on TikTok, which had well-kept grounds and a large yard with parking for several cars. Many online users praised the TikToker's cousin for the beautiful deed, and some wished they had the resources to take similar action.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh