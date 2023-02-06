A TikToker showed a video of one of the tallest buildings in Africa called The Leonardo, which is a five-star hotel located in Johannesburg, South Africa

The TikTok user confessed in the video that the plush hotel was ugly yet charged $350 for a night's stay

Several netizens who saw the towering hotel were amazed by it and took to the comments of the post to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @architectrussell posted a video on social media showing one of the tallest buildings in Africa which is an exquisite hotel called The Leonardo located in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Man flaunts a five-star hotel which is one of the tallest buildings in Africa. Photo credit: @architectrussell

According to the TikToker, the 234-metre-high plush hotel in Johanessburg was ugly yet boasts impressive features such as 55 floors and a podium on the seventh level which has a fancy restaurant, bar, swimming pool, rooftop bar and others.

Netizens react to the video of the towering five-star hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa

Several netizens were amazed by the video showing the plush five-star hotel and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Mpumi Mtembu said:

It's not that bad. But I'd say the Discovery Insurance building across the road is the best .

Natasha Michael353 commented:

As a South African, I can honestly say that I give it 3/10 for aesthetics

cheesegrillerrz added:

I actually see it from my house in Randburg. It is very nice

54321zeze remarked:

I was there when they had just opened the doors. I toured with an account manager…absolutely beautiful inside ❤️❤️❤️. Thanks Mr for opening up this marketing plat

