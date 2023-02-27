A young lady took to TikTok to show off her two houses in Africa, which had many impressive features

She explained that she made the video responding to others who thought Africans lived in huts

The video impressed several netizens, and they took to the post's comments section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A TikTok user with the handle @bubbleteahore caused an online stir when she showed a video of her two plush homes in Africa. She posted the video and added the caption, "someone asked for a house tour...I figured I do it because too many people think Africans live in huts."

Lady flaunts her two houses in a video. Photo credit: @bubbleteahore

Source: TikTok

She explained that the compound has two houses, which both belonged to her and took netizens on a virtual property tour. She showed off various areas of the two houses, such as the entrances, living rooms, bedrooms, dining areas, chilling spots, backyard and more.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Netizens react to the video of the TikToker's plush houses

Several netizens were impressed by the young lady's houses and shared their comments in the post's comment section. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Lala commented:

I love African homes, people always tryna act like everybody in Africa is less fortunate when it’s the opposite

Kali said:

Everyone saying this house isn’t nice some of you are failing to realize that you need different architecture and housing materials because they live in a differently

Tessia remarked:

Why are you all getting mad? Americans always show their apartment tours, and nobody says it's only the “1%”. Your racism is showing

Konstal opined:

It's the Americans and Europeans that think they are the only ones who can be rich for me

Lady excitedly flaunts her new apartment in trending TikTok video: "I just got the keys."

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a lady excitedly showed off her new apartment, which impressed several netizens. She flaunted several areas of the house, such as the living room, kitchen, and bedroom. In the post's comments, several online users expressed their happiness for the TikToker.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh