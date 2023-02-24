A TikToker posted a video praising her best friends who helped her unpack her belongings at her new apartment

The video showed how the TikToker's two friends assisted her in unboxing her television set, among others

Several netizens thanked her friends for their immense aid and shared their thoughts in the comments section

A TikToker with the handle @nomy.noms shared a video to appreciate her two best friends helping her unpack her belongings when she moved into a new apartment. She explained her new apartment was perfect except for the internet, which needed to be functional.

Lady shares how her friends helped her to unpack at her new apartment. Photo credit: @nomy.noms

Source: TikTok

She posted the video with the caption, "why does Wi-Fi take 7-14 working days when there’s already fibre ?"

The video @nomy.noms posted showed the three friends having a good time eating together before unpacking the TikToker's belongings at her new place. The highlight was when they had to unbox and install her smart television.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of friends helping the lady

Several netizens appreciated the video and commented on the post to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Maps Bangles said:

Beautiful place . I love love love that free-standing light next to the couch; please plug.

rehaufi commented:

If you think I just followed you because I like your voice, you're right

Victoria Sibiya remarked:

Blessings, well done! Uhm, please tell me you don’t talk like that. You’re just playing with us. (I’m not trying to be offensive)

ঔৣζ͜͡God Mackrator added:

See, my friends; this is what happens when you are single. If you had a boyfriend, he was going to mount that tv on the wall

Source: YEN.com.gh