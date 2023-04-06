The city of Ulm in Germany has installed sleeping pods and positioned them in parks and other vital locations for homeless people

The pods are thermally insulated and made of steel and wood, which preserves the shelters from harsh weather

The pods could be upgraded to have ultramodern features such as solar panels and radio communication capabilities

A Twitter page, @fasc1nate, shared a photo of a sleeping pod installed in the German city of Ulm for homeless people. Many tweeps who saw the image were fascinated and called for it to be replicated in many cities worldwide.

German city installs sleeping pods for homeless people. Photo credit: @fasc1nate and UlmerNest

Source: UGC

The sleeping pods are made of steel and wood and have thermal insulation to keep out the cold, wind, and dampness. They can hold up to two sleepers and offer fresh air circulation.

The pods have been upgraded over time to have solar panels and are linked to a radio network that allows its inhabitants to communicate without relying on mobile networks. The locking and shutting mechanism has also been enhanced and offers excellent usability.

Netizens react to the photo of the sleeping pod

Many netizens were impressed by the sleeping pod and took to the Twitter post's comment section to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@Jasperbear4ever said:

I have been homeless, but I have a car, luckily. I absolutely applaud this effort. The United States would never do something like this.

@sweetdestruxion commented:

The people who have never been homeless say this isn't enough. While it would be amazing to have a whole apartment available, if you've ever been in the situation, you would know how absolutely heavenly this simple gesture is. To have a place out of the cold and wind.

@SilverAlso asked:

I like the idea, but do they have a system in place so they can be cleaned regularly?

@EstesSayWhat remarked:

It takes effort to be homeless in Germany.

Lady builds a plush family house after being homeless and not having enough to eat

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a lady built a stunning family house after being homeless. She shared photos of the house on her Facebook page and confessed how she used to be homeless and had little to eat. The pictures of the house showed the outdoor spaces, such as the garage, porch, and a car parked in the compound.

