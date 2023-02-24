A lady took to social media to show off her new apartment, which impressed many netizens

She flaunted areas like the living room, kitchen, and bedroom and expressed how happy she was to have her own space

Several netizens were happy for the TikToker and took to the post's comments to share their thoughts

A lady with the TikTok handle @nomy.noms became the latest landlady in town when she flaunted her new apartment in a video on social media. She posted the video with the caption, "not me wanting to say 'welcome to my YouTube channel' when I don’t even have one ."

Lady flaunts her new apartment. Photo credit: @nomy.noms

Source: TikTok

The video showed how she opened the door to her apartment and showed off many areas like the kitchen, living room, bathroom and others. The footage also showed how some men helped her move her belongings into her new home.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the lady's new apartment

Several netizens took to the post's comments to congratulate the young lady. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Jenner said:

New apartment with smeg? I want to be a baller . Congratulations baby

llllllllg123 commented:

Having to experience not sharing a bathroom after living at Res is something I did not take for granted

Bafana Mabusela remarked:

I thought I was the only one who showered with flip flops but anyway, I love the modern look of your apartment

Lethu Cele asked:

Congratulations . Your place looks stunning . Where are your curtains from?

Warona Lempe opined:

it’s how shy you got when you looked at yourself through the mirror

Source: YEN.com.gh