A young Nigerian lady who stays in the Lekki area of Lagos has stirred reactions after revealing she pays rent of over N4m

The lady who is also intentional about her fashion has different cabinets that house her accessories like expensive wigs and shoes

Many Nigerians who watched her video wondered why she was paying that much for a rented apartment instead of building hers

A Nigerian content creator @walesmorqan, who goes around asking people how much they pay for rent in Lagos state, has shared a video of a lady's apartment in Lekki.

The young lady in the clip revealed she pays GH¢100k yearly rent for a four-bedroom apartment. According to her, the best thing about the house is the quietness that comes with living there.

The lady showed off the luxury items in her apartment. Photo source: @walesmorgan

Rich lady pays GH¢100k yearly rent

When asked what she does for a living, the luxurious apartment tenant said she is a realtor. During the tour of the house, the lady showed off her parlour with nice pieces of furniture.

Her room has a show glass containing her jewellery. There are also other cabinets for expensive wigs, shoes, and bags. Many said she must be so rich.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Adebayo tosin said:

"Kudos to those rich people wey no Dey show off kudos to her."

JERRYBILLIONS said:

"I better go build house then to dey pay N4.850 a year."

Charity Ogoloma said:

"Jesus so fine ask her if she needs a maid."

piotrbisovetskyi said:

"Money oooooooo I dey enugu paying N300k and am doing big girl I be mumu."

Godwin said:

"Her boyfriends go chop Billings like say tomorrow no dey."

AppleofGodseye05 said:

"This could buy a land in a good gated community and can begin to build."

Azahara said:

"U are a realtor and u are renting, and paying 4.850m what happens to investing u guys always tell us."

