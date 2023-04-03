A very thoughtful lady has used the little money she has to build a small house on her land so she can stop paying rent

Sharing a video of the house, the lady said though the house is not big as a normal apartment, she is happy with it

Many TikTokers thronged her comment section to praise her for taking a bold step to have a permanent roof over her head

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young lady, @kakokaondjafa, has shared a video of the small house she built for herself. She said she could not believe she was now a landlady.

The lady's house is as small as one built as a security outpost attached to a big building. The flooring of the building is tiled.

The lady shared photos of her small house. Photo source: @kakokaondjafa

Source: UGC

Lady happy with her small house

At the corner of the one-room building is a well-laid bed. It has a very small window in front. The only entry to the house has a wooden door. In another clip, she was seen painting the interior.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Captioning the video of her building, she said:

"I can't believe I just built my house. I know it is not big but at least I now have a roof to call my own."

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments and more than 15,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@BIG MERCY said:

"Atleast u are not paying for rent that good."

@Cameroon football coach said:

"I am proud of u dear. More Grace But how can I save the video."

@Glo_sante said:

"Try a small porch and beside so she can cook."

@Stesh icequeen said:

"Am doing like such in malindi thanks for giving me án idea."

@incognito asked:

"No toilet and bathroom?"

@nebynedy76 said:

"Congratulations. Don’t despise little beginning."

@iyanuoluwa said:

"Latest landlady."

@ZAWADI TINA said:

"You are better than us who pay rent, pay rent and dont buy food. GOOD FOR U PLEASE!!!"

@cissy321 said:

"I don't know when I will say that this is my house."

@ohenebaagyeman said:

"Please put fence make people no enter say na public toilet."

@seuntosin28 said:

"Congrats dear at least u are the landlord."

@user7980821616629 said:

"Congratulations, there is nothing small in the house building."

Man builds a house for GH¢5,000

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man called Kingsley wowed many netizens after he revealed that he managed to build a wooden house for GH₵5,000.

He explained that the house was made of plywood and had been painted over with emulsion and water-based paints. Kingsley added the base of the structure was made of blocks, but the house itself was made of wood.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng