In Ghana, properties are often built from brick, mortar, iron rods and more however a Ghanaian wants to change the narrative

Bernice Peprah has lived in the USA for 26 years and built properties using containers and wood as the main materials

A video on social media shows a tour of a two-bedroom apartment she has put up using a container and wood mainly

A Ghanaian woman is putting up buildings using containers and wood as the primary materials for the properties.

Bernice Peprah who formally lived in the US, moved back to Ghana so she could introduce this method of owning properties to the Ghanaian people.

Speaking to Zionfelix, the woman said that most of the materials used for the building were sourced in Ghana. She mentioned some of the places where she got some of the items in Ghana.

Bernice Peprah has been making properties out of containers for 26 years in America Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom Source: Instagram

During a tour of one of the properties she built, Bernice said she works with different budgets and everyone can reach out to her for their own container home.

The two-bedroom container apartment in Labone which was toured has a spacious kitchen and a beautifully decorated master bedroom with other features. The door has a security feature.

Bernice said she has been building container houses in America for 26 years and entreated people to trust her with their projects.

Several people who commented on the video applauded Bernice and appreciated the beauty of the building.

@Asiamah Agartha wrote:

very very beautiful, I build some in future

@Kaf Kaf Nart commented:

Very impressive This is the kind of information we want to hear.positive news indeed.

@Ohemaa Jozzy said:

This kind of blogging is what we wants to see. God bless you zion

@Elizabeth Addico wrote:

I like this kind of building is it affordable

@Otectic Building Design said:

Ghanas are really talented, hardworking and relentless. I really wish to have a lot of Ghanas friends and followers ❤️

@Positive Terrywills said:

Beautiful though,But at my end this is really common here my children school building was constructed with container and it’s so beautiful more than the Jubliee house mpo . Plus ifyou go online you can buy pre made container house if only you have a land to put it on

