Celebrated Ghanaian architect David Adjaye has designed a new multi-faith complex in Abu Dhabi that was commissioned by the United Arab Emirates

The mega-complex called the "Abrahamic Family House" accommodates a mosque, church and synagogue

The project inculcates many architectural designs often seen in mosques, churches and synagogues worldwide

The mega interfaith project accommodates a mosque and church - the Gulf Arab nation's first-ever purpose-built synagogue.

The design, which well-known Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye created, blends several architectural forms often seen in mosques, cathedrals and synagogues worldwide. The architecture was designed to highlight the similarities between the three Abrahamic religions.

The multi-faith complex comprises the Imam Al-Tayeb Mosque, His Holiness Francis Church and Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue.

In an interview with CNN, David Adjaye said:

What you'll see in all the projects is that it's always about a filtering of light, a splitting of light. In the Mosque...the light surrounds you until you get to the silence and the stoicness of facing Mecca. In the church, you hear the sound of rushing water. For me, water is so important in Christianity.

The synagogue is the first specifically designed Jewish house of worship in the UAE; it points towards Jerusalem like most synagogues worldwide.

According to David Adjaye, each structure is a cube of 30 meters (98 feet) by 30 meters and is unique. The unifying concept provides a common ground for encouraging tolerance and understanding.

Meet David Adjaye, the Ghanaian architect who has designed important buildings in America, Norway and Russia

