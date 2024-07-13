Teddy Swims is an American singer-songwriter famous for blending the R&B, soul, country, and pop genres. Though he has been active since 2011, he gained mainstream prominence in 2019 and 2020, with a breakout in 2023 with the single Lose Control. His fame has generated interest in his love life. Is the star dating, or is he married? And if the latter, who is Teddy Swims' wife?

Teddy Swims performs in Newcastle, England, United Kingdom (L), and Cassidie Cottone poses in Paris, France. Photo: @teddyswims, @cassidiecottone on Instagram (modified by author)

Due to his fame, the topic of Teddy Swims' wife has generated interest from the public. Many of his fans are unsure whether he is married or dating hence many speculations about his love life. However, he raised eyebrows in 2016 after tweeting that his wife had left him.

Real name Jaten Collin Dimsdale Also known as: Teddy Swims Gender Male Date of birth 25 September 1992 Age 31 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Glenna Robel Father Fred Robel Relationship status Dating Partner Cassidie Cottone Profession Singer and songwriter Net worth $2 million–$3 million Instagram @teddyswims Facebook X (Twitter)

Who is Teddy Swims' wife?

Is Teddy Swims married? As of July 2024, Teddy Swims is not married. However, he is reportedly in a relationship with Cassidie Cottone. The only mention of Teddy Swims having a wife is from a tweet on 4 October 2016 in which he claimed his wife had left him a month prior.

The tweet read,

My wife is a wreck... life* did I just say wife again? She left me last month.

Top-5 facts about Teddy Swims. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images (modified by author)

According to Hollywood Mask, a January 2020 tweet revealed that the girl who had left him was known as Nelly. She had tweeted that they had gotten back together and that their relationship was ten years old and counting. The now-deleted X (Twitter) post read in part,

I got my baby boy back. Going on ten years and counting.

In February 2020, the singer shared a happy Valentine's Day message to Nelly on Instagram. The now-deleted post read,

Learning every day that home isn't a place, Happy Valentine's Day.

Teddy Swims' ex-girlfriend then reciprocated the affection and shared the picture on her Instagram with a heartfelt caption writing,

I've loved you for so long, and to be honest, I don't remember a time where I didn't love you.

But despite getting back together, the relationship seemingly failed again, and in 2021, Teddy Swims began dating artist Cassidie Cottone.

Who is Cassidie Cottone?

Cassidie Cottone is an American tattoo artist, painter, and illustrator. According to a Facebook account under her name, she hails from Clarksville, Tennessee, but her Instagram bio indicates that she currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

Cassidie showcases her artwork on social media and has a website, Casssket, where she sells prints and merchandise. In addition to her profession, Cassidie is also known as Teddy Swims' girlfriend.

How did Teddy Swims and Cassidie Cottone meet?

How the pair met remains a mystery. What is known is that the co began dating in August 2021 based on a TikTok video uploaded on their six-month anniversary, 15 February 2022. The video's caption read,

Here's to 6 months and the rest of our life's together. You're the best man, cat daddy, friend, I could ever have. I'm so blessed to have found you and my days are just 100% better and complete with you in them. You make life so light and beautiful. I love you to the moon baby. Happy Valentine's Day and 6 months.

Are Teddy Swims and Cassidie Cottone still together?

As of July 2024, the pair are supposedly still dating, given that they haven't publicly declared anything about their relationship. However, they have been slow in posting on social media, with their last post together reportedly being in December 2023.

FAQs

Who is Teddy Swims? He is an American singer-songwriter best known for the songs Lose Control and The Door. What is Teddy Swims' real name? The star's real name is Jaten Collin Dimsdale. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Is Teddy Swims married? As of the time of writing, the singer-songwriter is not married. However, he is reportedly dating. Who is Teddy Swims dating? As of July 2024, the singer is dating American artist and illustrator Cassidie Cottone. What is Cassidie Cottone's profession? She is a tattoo artist, painter, and illustrator. Cassidie also runs a website, 'Casssket', selling branded merchandise, such as T-shirts, beanies, hoodies, prints, and phone cases. Is there a picture of Teddy Swims' wife online? Teddy Swims is not married.

Many people were curious to learn about Teddy Swims's wife after details emerged on social media in 2016 that she had left him. The information surprised many, as they had never known that the star was previously married. He is now reportedly dating Cassidie Cottone.

